It’s not a question of money. Seven world titles and one hundred and three Grands Prix won have not yet dulled the pleasure of getting involved, the search for adrenaline, the hunt for the perfect lap as happened in Singapore in 2018.

With a net worth that according to Forbes amounts to 285 million dollars, Lewis Hamilton has been able to choose what to do without any constraints. At 38, and with a record-breaking career, if the curtain had come down there would have been no contraindications. But, as he himself confirmed, there has never been the slightest doubt about what to do, because racing is still his greatest passion.

“Many people keep the same job for a long time because it’s probably the only thing they can do – explained a very relaxed Hamilton – but as far as I’m concerned, I can say with great sincerity that I still love what I’m doing. I still love getting in the car, I still love racing against the best opponents, and I still love working alongside Bono and all the guys in the garage, chasing that goal and that shared dream. And I love that feeling of sharing the tough moments with the team like the best days, there’s nothing like it.”

There are two aspects that convinced Hamilton to continue his career in Formula 1, which will reach (net of further renewals) a good nineteen seasons. The first is the confirmation that he hasn’t had any drops in performance, a certainty that also came thanks to the internal confrontation with George Russell, the second is an enviable state of physical shape.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I never thought I’d get to 38 and feel so good both physically and mentally – Lewis reiterated – and that’s something I’m incredibly grateful for. I look at people like Tom Brady, I find he is the true role model to follow when it comes to longevity, and I’m lucky enough to be able to talk to him and have discussions. I also find it very nice that a rider like Fernando is still here, who arrived quite a bit before me, I think he’s demonstrating to everyone that talent doesn’t abandon you if it’s supported by passion and commitment”.

There are those who saw in Hamilton’s renewal an indomitable desire for revenge after the 2021 world championship, an aspect that Lewis categorically denied “No, I’m not a vengeful person and it’s not about having to avenge anything, I’m not chasing redemptions , you don’t change the past, I look forward. What we can do is work harder, be more precise and find a way to improve. If I’m still here it’s because I’m convinced that this team will be back to winning races and fighting for world championships, that’s where all my energy comes from, in my heart I truly believe we’ll be back there, even if it’s not next year or so. the next, we’ll be there.”

Among the conditions that Hamilton places on the negotiating table for Mercedes is the presence of Peter Bonnington, its historic track engineer. “I can say that Bono is stuck – confirmed Lewis – yes, I’m lucky to have an engineer who has the same desire to continue this path as me. I don’t know, but I don’t think there has ever been an engineer/driver duo who worked together for so long. I have to check, but I think we are setting new records!”.

