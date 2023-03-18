According to Toto Wolff it is a formality. “We just have to change the dates,” revealed the team principal regarding the renewal of the contract with Lewis Hamilton. The negotiations between the seven-time world champion and Mercedes have become progressively faster, and it is now credible that in the papers to be signed only the start and expiry dates of the agreement need to be changed.

However, there is a different aspect in this renewal, and it is not secondary. Hamilton knows for the first time that continuing to drive for Mercedes does not guarantee that he can fight for the world title. The request for a two-year renewal proposed by Lewis (which could potentially have been a reason for a clash with Mercedes for personal reasons) can now suit the team more than the driver.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Motorsport Images

Wolff himself designed an unprecedented scenario. “I don’t think Lewis will leave Mercedes – he confessed – we are at a stage in our respective careers in which we trust each other, a very strong bond has been created over the years and we have no reason to doubt each other”.

“Obviously we are going through a difficult period, we are aware of that, and we are looking forward to being able to get back to where we have been for a long time. However, as a driver, if Lewis is to have any chance of winning another championship he needs to make sure he has a If we can’t supply it to him then he’ll have to look elsewhere, of course that’s the case. I don’t think he’s doing it at this stage, but I won’t complain if that happens in a year or two.” .

It is Wolff himself who leaves open the possibility of exiting at the end of 2024, but if in the past it could have been the team to protect itself with a driver who is approaching 40, now the guarantee seems to be more in favor of Hamilton.

However, it is a scenario that will materialize if Mercedes does not return to the top, if Lewis actually finds a more competitive alternative, and if he decides to continue his career beyond the age of forty. And among the three variables, today the last one seems to be the only certain one.