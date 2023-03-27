The Mercedes W14 was publicly called a wrong single-seater at the only 2023 Formula 1 pre-season test by Toto Wolff himself. The boss of Mercedes AMG F1 did not mince words to declare such a full-blown failure as to be certified even in the tests that preceded the first grand prix.

In the week leading up to the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the World Championship that began last month, Mercedes has announced that it has understood the bankruptcy path taken with the W14 even before the Sakhir tests.

Andrew Shovlin, track technical director at Mercedes, admitted the team understood before arriving in Bahrain that they had to change concepts on the W14. This confession came when Wolff has long since declared that the W14 will be revised, indeed revolutionized, over the next few weeks. This, however, continues to cause a stir because it is the result of completely incorrect evaluations of a team that in the last 9 years has brought home 15 world titles out of the 16 available from 2014 to 2021.

“Already in the wind tunnel you can understand the amount of development of a single-seater and, even before arriving at the tests in Sakhir, in Bahrain, there was already talk of considering big alternative concepts to develop”.

“This is not an isolated analysis for the development of this year’s single-seater, but something we’ve done in the last 10 years. This had already happened before Bahrain, but perhaps the urgency of trying to bring the novelty increased after the first two races”.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The “Size-zero” road of bellies has failed and it is certainly one of the reasons why the W14s are so far from the top, but it is neither the main one, nor the only one. According to Shovlin, there are several areas in which Brackley will have to intervene to reduce the gap from Red Bull. It will certainly not be enough to completely change the concept of the bellies to make it disappear in one fell swoop.

“Perhaps we have adopted the word ‘concept’ to indicate our concept of bellies. This single-seater, the W14, is an evolution of last year’s single-seater and a large part of it is related to the side impact structure. So we are now evaluating to make more substantial modifications, because it is evident that this structure has not given us the desired performance”.

“Having said that, there are also other areas of the car that we know we need to improve. It would be really misleading to think that if we put in different bellies than we have, the whole gap from Red Bull would suddenly disappear.”

“The reality is that the vast majority of the gap we have will have to be reduced by working on other performance areas. We have many projects underway to try and improve performance over the next 5 races.”

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have complained about the W14: both are suffering from a lack of rear-end stability.

“There are things where the car hasn’t achieved the required corner entry stability, this means that the drivers haven’t been able to get to grips with the car,” continued Shovlin.

“It can be a bit tricky to get the tires in the right window. They slip too much at speed. We are collecting feedback from both drivers during each session. This feeds into the development process. Ultimately, I believe that if we improve the car for Lewis, we’ll improve it for George too.”

