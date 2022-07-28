At the Hungaroring the teams are once again thinking of more loaded set-ups due to the layout of the track and Mercedes is certainly no exception.

Brackley’s team presented itself in Budapest, home of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with a front wing that has only one purpose: to have as much downforce as possible.

This assumption is clearly visible when taking a first look at the front wing of the W13. This one features an increased flap chord just to increase the downforce at the front, but that’s not all.

If on the one hand – in the flaps – the string increases, it decreases in the main profile. The goal is to improve the flow under the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes W13: modification of the 70s

Detail of the rear wing of the Mercedes W13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing has also undergone an intervention to find more downforce.

The peculiarity of this modification, however, lies in the type of intervention. A Formula 1 style addition … 70s.

The part added to the rear wing has been fixed with rivets, a method dating back 50 years ago, a long way from the super-technological world-famous Circus we have been experiencing in recent years.

The change made is the result, at least in part, also of the introduction of the Budget Cap. The teams must be attentive to the management of economic resources as never before and (also) this is a clear signal: a “do-it-yourself” intervention.

Difficult to think even just a few months ago, especially considering a team as precise and efficient as Mercedes. But things change, and also very quickly.