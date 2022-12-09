Time for balances at Mercedes, assessments that merge with expectations in view of a 2023 now around the corner. Andrew Shovlin and James Vowles, respectively responsible for on-track activities and strategies, retraced a very difficult season lived on the problematic W13 project, from the initial difficulties up to the return to victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

A season that after the initial bewilderment was set on two objectives: to try to get the most out of the car but, above all, to be sure not to transfer the chronic defects of the W13 to the 2023 single-seater.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The analysis begins with the impact with a problematic car in the very first kilometers travelled.

“The signs that something wasn’t going as expected already emerged on the filming day at Silverstone – explained Shovlin – then there were the three days of testing in Barcelona and the confirmation arrived that we weren’t competitive. We knew however that we would get a big upgrade to the car in Bahrain testing, and it was at Sakhir that we realized we had a big problem. We put all the updates on the car and the car hasn’t improved.”

After reaching the lowest point of the year at Imola, the Mercedes garage took a step forward at the Barcelona weekend, especially in terms of understanding the problems.

“The Montmelò weekend was a crucial step – confirmed Shovlin – there we took the most important step to overcome the porpoising phenomenon and we were able to get some pretty good performances. But at the same time we understood that once we solved the problem of jumping there were others to solve. While it was just a step in the right direction, it was a really important step from a learning perspective.”

The reaction was a source of pride

“We found ourselves not being sure of passing the gap in Q2 – recalled Vowles – and starting from that point we returned to fight for victory in the last few races, and this is a really good example of the culture we have in the team. We tried to seize all the opportunities that came from our opponents’ problems, and thanks to this we were able to keep ourselves quite close to second place in the Constructors’ championship. I think that during the race weekends we did a good job trying to optimize what we had available”.

“Another source of pride – reiterated Vowles – is the work done race after race, taking advantage of every learning opportunity. We had to identify and understand our weaknesses, a path that we have continued until success in Brazil. It was a long and hard work that finally paid off and made us stronger as a team. We have different values ​​in this team, as I believe they have in all companies, and in our case, in addition to innovation and excellence, we are proud to be very united as a team, we face problems together and it is a process that strengthens the group” .

Lewis Hamilton and George Russll on the podium of the Brazilian GP celebrate the double Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The reasons behind the exploit in the Brazilian GP

“We did well in Brazil and we were quite strong in Mexico – summarized Shovlin – we knew we would do better on tracks with high downforce, and this is one of the reasons why we expressed ourselves well in those two weekends. But evaluating the analysis we have done on the performance of our opponents, we think that Ferrari has taken a step backwards in line with our improvement, they are always only small things which, however, have an impact on performance. There isn’t just one reason, it’s a combination of factors.”

“Racing on different types of tracks helps you understand all the problems with the single-seater – added Shovlin – and in the final phase of the season we were able to predict what kind of problems we would have based on the layout of the circuits. We made an important leap forward thanks to the update we brought to Austin, that weekend we got very close to our rivals”.

“It was an important moment – ​​added Vowles – that update is the result of many months of work. Learning is the most important work we’ve gotten to do over the course of the season, and that update really brought it all together. Even if we weren’t competitive in an absolute sense over the weekend, that weekend we laid the foundations that led us to victory in Brazil. These are important steps for a team, because I believe they represent the result of the work of a thousand people that converge into technical parts that allow the single-seater to take a clear step forward.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Russell promoted: he is less than 0″1 from Lewis

In a difficult year, Mercedes greatly appreciated the contribution from George Russell. Any doubts related to his rookie season with the team were soon cleared away, and today the team knows it has a rider it can count on for many years.

“George did a great job – confirmed Vowles – especially considering that he had to drive a difficult car. Lewis was able to count on his great experience and especially in the initial phase of the season he made himself available to help us improve the car, a contribution that helped us a lot ”.

“George in that period was focused on learning, integrating perfectly into the team and obtaining a series of positive results that allowed him to accumulate many points. Regardless of his pace in qualifying, I think George is less than a tenth off Lewis’ pace today, his race pace has been very, very strong all year.”

“At the beginning of the season there were the usual questions related to the arrival of a new rider – explained Vowles – is he really the rider we were looking for? How will it fit into our work environment? How do you work with Lewis and the rest of the team? I think he has answered these questions in the best possible way, for him arriving at Mercedes was a big step forward compared to the Williams reality, and he adapted very quickly and very well ”.

Mercedes MGU-K Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

2023? Be careful, but…

“These weeks are always a particular period of the year – Shovlin reiterated – above all because you don’t know what kind of work your opponents are doing, how well they are progressing. For our part we have been focusing for some time now on solving the problems we had with the W13, there is a lot of work going on and we are looking forward to the new season”.

“But after the year we’ve had, we’ll never say that we’re certain to go back to fighting for the highest goals – concluded Shovlin – I can say that we’re very, very determined to go back to fighting to win pole positions and victories, as a team c ‘it’s a lot of enthusiasm as well as the knowledge that it’s going to be tough. But we are ready to fight.”