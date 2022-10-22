The Mercedes front wing will not be used in the US GP, but we will review a revised and corrected version as early as next week in Mexico. The solution brought to Austin by Brackley’s aerodynamics did not pass the technical checks of the FIA ​​pre-event, so the novelty of the W13 remained visible outside the American garage.

What happened? It is very simple: the Stella technicians have tried to pass flow deviators with aerodynamic functions for supports that support the last flap of the front wing.

The regulation on the matter is clear: Article 3.9.8.b of the Formula 1 Technical Regulations states that up to eight supports per side can be mounted to connect two profiles of the front wing. The standard defines the measurements of the supports: they must not exceed 40 mm when connecting the two elements, they must not be thicker than 6 mm and must not exceed a length of 70 mm.

These are very clear values ​​that were not respected by the Brackley aerodynamics and, therefore, the FIA ​​technical commissioners could only note the non-conformity of the solution that otherwise would have been mounted on the W13.

Mercedes W13, detail of the front wing rejected by the FIA ​​in Austin. Will meet again in Mexico but modified Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Yesterday many controversies arose in Texas: Mercedes was accused of wanting to increase the ability to direct the flow of the front wing towards the out wash, favoring a greater passage of air outside the front wheel, using structural supports to transform them also into aerodynamic elements capable of being vortex generators.

Mercedes had previously sent the CAD model of the solution to the FIA ​​men and someone raised the doubt as to why the solution was blocked only on the track having been “declared” in time.

At a time when the construction of a new part has not only technical but also financial implications, it was inevitable that controversies would emerge related to the useless cost incurred by Mercedes in designing and building parts that would later turn out to be illegal. If this were the case, the Star could have asked for the cost of the novelty to be deducted from the budget cap.

But the current trend is to give against the FIA ​​regardless: according to some sources, the technical commissioners have given approval to a solution that the dimensional checks on Thursday would have been outside the regulatory values.

In fact, according to Motorsport.com, the notification of the non-compliant measure was made in time, but in Brackley they had already started producing the disputed parts. The wing shown in Austin, therefore, is illegal because the flow deflectors do not respect the measurements of the flap supports.

The concept studied, however, is not rejected: next week we will see a second version in Mexico that will respect article 3.9.8.b of the Technical Regulations. It is not the first time that the FIA ​​has blocked a movement before it is introduced. In Mercedes have they tried or have they made a trivial mistake? The important thing is that the case has come to light and the controversy has deflated …