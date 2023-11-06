A totally wrong set-up for the Mercedes at Interlagos



The bad result for Mercedes at the Brazilian Grand Prix it shouldn’t be dismissed as a simple race gone wrong. The W14 had generally shown its ability to repeat the sporadic good results of 2022 on some tracks that were well adapted to the characteristics of the W13 progenitor. It was therefore reasonable to expect Mercedes at the top of the Brazilian GP rankings by virtue of the precedent of the one-two deservedly achieved by Russel and Hamilton in the last edition of the race. This evidently wasn’t the case since Hamilton managed a miserable eighth place and Russell even had to retire due to an engine problem, an event that is now more unique than rare in F1.

Adding salt to Mercedes’ wounds is the difficult comparison with its two customer teams McLaren and Aston Martin, which as is known have the same engine as the Brackley team under the bonnet and which at Interlagos gave the pay to the Anglo-German team. We certainly don’t discover that the W14 was a “wrong” car in Brazil but what certainly worries Mercedes must be the difficulty of bringing an adequate set-up starting from Friday. The Sprint Race, which in any case also took place in Interlagos in 2022, has certainly complicated the situation by virtue of the little time available that this format leaves for the teams to fix the set-up of the single-seater. “If you make a mistake in preparing, prepare to make a mistake” says an old proverb and so it was at Mercedes. Furthermore, the precedent of Austin’s disqualification for excessive wear of the pad on the bottom of the car pushed the Brackley technicians not to risk a new disqualification by racing on a particularly bumpy asphalt such as that of the Brazilian track, therefore choosing a higher ground clearance conservative which however evidently caused the car to lose a lot of load.

The result was that of having a single-seater that was slow in a straight line and which also wore out the tyres of each compound well before its direct opponents. Even Ferraris which, among the cars in the medium-high ranking group, have always shown evident limits in managing tire wear. Usually the Mercedes were slow on the straights due to having to compensate with more wing for the lack of downforce generated by the bottom of the car. A heavy handicap which however at least guaranteed adequate management of tire wear when cornering. At Interlagos, however, the W14 slipped noticeably when cornering and this led to rapid degradation of the tyres.

Errors that are worrying in view of next season

Lewis Hamilton had achieved a splendid second place a week earlier in Mexico also thanks to his ability to cover the final stint of the race on medium tyres, something his rivals had not managed. At Interlagos this characteristic of the W14 of optimal management of tire degradation suddenly disappeared, revealing the fact that the car’s set-up was totally outside the famous operating “window” and moreover in all petrol loading conditions, showing the same problem already in the sprint race on Saturday. Despite this heavy failure, second place in the constructors’ standings seems to be safe since the direct pursuer Ferrari for its part continues to have no particular flashes of competitiveness. Next year’s W15 may be a competitive car but the team Mercedes continues to show that it needs to grow in terms of understanding the behavior of this new generation of single-seaters ground effect, something that McLaren has shown it can do by introducing a car from the Austrian Grand Prix that has totally met the expectations of the English team and is now firmly the second force in the championship. These comments from the Mercedes team at the end of the race, filled with doubts about the technical choices made in Brazil:

Lewis Hamilton: “I feel like I had a better race today than yesterday, in relation to how I managed the tires to the best of my ability. It’s hard to say why we struggled so much this weekend. There are times with this machine when it works and times when it doesn’t. He’s very inconsistent throughout the lap and we need to understand that. Today we were slow on the straights but still sliding in the corners, so it was difficult. We will go away and look at things to find out what we should have done differently. It was a day to forget, but I hope there are also many lessons to be learned.”

George Russell: “Obviously we did something wrong this weekend. We’re still not sure what it was, but the beat just wasn’t there. Clearly you don’t go from a podium-worthy car to one that’s within a second of the leaders, so it was very strange. We thought yesterday might have been a one-off event, but it clearly wasn’t. We were sliding the tires and I think the performance we showed was the best we had with the car as it was. In the end we suffered from high oil temperatures in the Power Unit and this forced us to retire. This completed what had been a difficult day. Now we have to go back to the factory, regroup and work on what we have done to get to the top before the last two races of the season.”

Toto Wolff: “Today was clearly a very disappointing performance. This car finished on the podium last week in Mexico, so whatever we did here didn’t work. We’re usually not at our best on sprint weekends, but that doesn’t explain how busy this weekend was. Lewis held on to take eighth place while George was forced to retire. I can only feel sorry for them that they have to drive something so difficult today. The car is clearly on a knife edge all the time and we need to make sure we develop it for next year. We also have to push hard for the last two races of the season and recover. This is the most important thing now that we will be heading to two very different tracks, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.”

Andrew Shovlin: “Today we were very limited in what we could change on the car between the sprint and the Grand Prix. In fact, it’s all about the angle of the front wing and any electronic settings the driver can make from the cockpit. Therefore, we knew it would be difficult to make a big step forward in terms of performance, but we would always try. The starts were generally good. Unfortunately Lewis was overtaken by Alonso at turn four in the second, but it was clear that we didn’t have the pace to race them today. It was above all a question of resisting from then on. The drivers had to manage the tires and deal with the lack of top speed. Towards the end we withdrew George because a problem with his cooling system was causing the temperatures to slowly spiral out of control. Clearly we did something wrong with the setup. In the last few races we had the pace to fight for the podium and today we were barely able to fight for the points. We are obviously disappointed and will work hard to understand and correct what we did wrong this weekend.”