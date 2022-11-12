Mercedes diversified the aerodynamic choices of the two drivers for qualifying: Lewis Hamilton chose a slightly lighter rear wing than the one adopted by George Russell. The seven-time world champion, in fact, has a W13 that shows a cut in the side bulkhead of the rear wing that the younger teammate’s silver arrow does not have.

These are just small details: Brackley’s technicians looked for a solution that would allow Lewis to reduce drag, hoping for a small increase in top speed: yesterday in qualifying Lewis Hamilton reached 325.0 km / h at the speed trap, while George Russell did not go beyond 320.8 km / h.

Mercedes W13: Hamilton has the flatter side bulkhead Photo by: Giorgio Piola George Russell with the most loaded rear wing side bulkhead on the Mercedes W13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The lighter configuration should favor the comeback of the epta champion since in the Sprint Race he will be forced to start from ninth position, while George Russell will be able to open the second row with the silver arrow that has conquered the third position on the grid despite the off the track in Q3 at the do Sol curve which caused the red flag that preceded the rain thanks to which no one has been able to improve his performance.