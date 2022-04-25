It has happened before, but it always makes the news when a world champion finds himself rowing in the rear. And if he is the most successful driver in the entire history of Formula 1, it is inevitable that trials, mostly hasty, and analyzes will take place to try to understand what happened.

Lewis Hamilton finished the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna in thirteenth place, lapped, the same position occupied in qualifying and one more than the arrival order of the sprint race on Saturday. Overall, one of the worst weekends in Formula 1 ever held by the seven-time world champion emerges.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

It is true, the W13 will certainly not go down in history as one of the best Mercedes, but Hamilton’s final tally contrasts a lot in comparison with what his teammate George Russell achieved, an excellent fourth under the checkered flag yesterday thanks to a brilliant race and a tenacious final defense on Valtteri Bottas.

What’s up with Lewis? The question becomes interesting especially if projected into the scenario of the world championship that will resume in two weeks in Miami, where (it seems incredible …) Hamilton will be under scrutiny.

A weekend to forget can happen, it has happened and will happen again to many drivers, champions included, but it remains to be seen if it is a ‘weekend-no’, or if Hamilton is spiraling down after realizing that the W13 is not will allow him to continue his winning streak.

Taking a step back two weeks, Lewis would have deserved the podium in the Australian Grand Prix, it was the safety car that snatched it from him, allowing Russell to make his pit stop in half the time, thus bypassing his teammate. .

Hamilton took the podium in Bahrain, taking advantage of the stop of the two Red Bulls but confirming himself ahead of Russell, while the Jeddah stage was totally to the advantage of the young Englishman, both in qualifying and in the race.

Imola, however, was another thing, because Hamilton was never able to reach the top-10 throughout the weekend, too much even for a driver who (according to some experts) could be unmotivated.

Mercedes W13: the three flow conveyors on the sides of the body, but they did not give great results in Imola Photo by: Giorgio Piola

But for most of the paddock, which surprisingly seems sorry for the situation in which Lewis finds himself, the one just ended is a weekend to forget, and many are convinced that already from Miami it will be another story, without prejudice to the technical form. not optimal of the Mercedes.

Today Hamilton is at the Brackley headquarters for one of the most important debriefings of recent years. Yesterday after the race he appeared incredulous and a little bewildered, coming back from 63 laps which were a real ordeal for him.

“It was frustrating not being able to pass (Gasly) for so many laps – he commented – I tried but I was never in a position to place the attack. I don’t really know what to say, it’s certainly not an easy time, but at least George got some points for the team. So I apologize to everyone for not being able to do this. You love me? I can’t say I’m looking forward to being on the track, at least not now, but during the week I will reach a more positive mood ”.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal Mercedes AMG Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes gathered around its driver, and Toto Wolff after the race was able to find a key (even credible) to try to explain the difference between the anonymous Lewis Grand Prix and Russell’s good race.

“It is not fair to talk about his collapse – underlined the Mercedes team principal – it is the performance of the car that is at a minimum. We are talking about a seven-time world champion, we are talking about a driver who a few months ago in Brazil competed in a legendary race, Lewis is the best driver in the world, he simply does not have a car that allows him to do what he could and would like to do. “.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

However, there remains the crux of the difference in performance in the comparison with Russell, which Wolff explains as follows:

“When there is a DRS ‘train’ like the one we have seen both in the sprint race and in the Grand Prix, you simply remain imprisoned, it becomes impossible to overtake. I think Lewis had a lot more pace than Gasly, Albon and many other riders who preceded him, but if you don’t have the speed on the straight you can’t pass. “

“George who had an exceptional race triggered by the five positions he gained in the first lap and then handled it very well with a car that was not optimally tuned, I am impressed by what he is doing. He managed to pass Magnussen. , but Haas didn’t have DRS at the time, and that makes a lot of difference to us today. “

Wolff’s defense is typical of a team principal who wants to extinguish further reasons of tension in the bud, but some doubts remain about Lewis’s motivations.

The determination with which he sought third place at Albert Park seems to have given way to resignation, at least as regards the seasonal objectives.

“We cannot realistically think we are in the running for this championship – he commented after the sprint race on Saturday – we are out of the game and I think there are few doubts about it”.

Hamilton’s biggest fear is to see Mercedes put the W13 project aside and shift resources to 2023.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

A scenario that would be unwelcome but acceptable for Russell, 24 years old at the registry office and with a very long future ahead of him in which to reap the benefits of a painful decision. Lewis, born in 1985, knows he still has little time available, and losing a year is not an easy thing to accept.

Even if Brackley should hit the mark by bringing a winning project to the track, next season Russell will be able to count on a year of experience in the team and a hunger typical of those who aspire to place at the absolute top. Not the best prospect, even for Lewis Hamilton.