Initially, the Brackley-based squad had intended to debut the facelifted version of the W14 at this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

However, the extreme weather conditions which led to the cancellation of the Imola event meant that the opportunity for a first round on a more traditional circuit was missed.

The cancellation of Imola could have prompted a rethink on Mercedes’ plans, because the forthcoming race in Monaco is far from perfect for the introduction of major new components.

The street circuit presents a higher risk of accidents, which could destroy any new components prematurely, and the rough track, low-speed cornering and rapidly evolving track surface make it extremely difficult to gather valuable data on aerodynamic performance.

But while it would have made sense for Mercedes to wait until the Spanish Grand Prix to introduce the update, they have chosen to continue using the new components as soon as possible.

According to what is learned, several factors have prompted Mercedes not to change its mind.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, arrives on the grid Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The team is convinced that the updates, which include new bellies, a revised bottom and a different front suspension, will allow for a tangible step forward in terms of performance, so there is no reason to believe that delaying their introduction is beneficial.

Furthermore, the team is well aware that one of the factors which have held Lewis Hamilton and George Russell down this year is a lack of confidence in the car, especially under braking. For this reason, with suspension modifications specifically aimed at improving this aspect, it made sense to engage in a race where any gains could pay off.

Another factor is that it would have been more difficult for Mercedes to go back to the old specifications of the car rather than those of the new one. The modified W14 has been transported to Imola and will be sent directly to Monaco.

So if the team had chosen to go back to the original package, it would have been a difficult logistical challenge to go back from the original plan and revamp everything once again for the Monte-Carlo weekend.