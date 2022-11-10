The Mercedes W13 does not excel in the flying lap, but defends itself in the race pace. Brackley’s team, together with the world champion Red Bull, is perhaps the one that best knows how to manage tire wear over the course of a Grand Prix, while struggling to keep the tires up to temperature in the qualifying lap.

Mercedes W13: the mandatory front wheel cover from this year with 18-inch wheels and lowered tires Photo by: Jon Noble

Compared to last year in the corner of the wheel, especially the front, everything has changed: we have gone from 13-inch to 18-inch rims, with lowered Pirelli tires. Not only that, but the FIA ​​has imposed the adoption of the same monotype wheels for all provided by the BBS and metal rim covers that fairing the external part, thus preventing the escape of air from that side, as has always happened in past years.

The BBS wheels of the Mercedes W13 with the mandatory wheel covers from this year Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The reason for this choice is soon explained: the technical commissioners of the FIA ​​who have studied the rules of the ground-effect single-seaters, have worked hard to try to avoid that the aerodynamics manage to dirty the wake of the car with the generation of specific vortices that, exiting between the spokes of the rim or near the hub, they could push the flows of the out wash of the front wing beyond the wheel.

Until 2021, the task of those who took care of the front corner was to be able to transfer part of the heat from the disc and caliper to the rim, to heat the wheel and help trigger the temperature of the front tires.

With the adoption of the lowered Pirellis, however, the exercise has changed: the tendency of the front tires is to accumulate heat also due to a certain tendency to understeer when cornering, which prompted the designers to study a corner with totally different characteristics.

The need is not to heat, but to keep the corner cool, isolating the hottest areas and trying to expel the excess temperature as quickly as possible. The FIA ​​has imposed maximum measures for the cooling vents and forced the engineers to create the heat vents on the same inner side of the rim, subverting what was done for years until last championship.

Mercedes W13, detail of the hot air vent from the front brake duct Photo by: Giorgio Piola

If you look at the front brake ducts you find that the distribution of the grips varies from track to track: there are tracks in which braking is more stressed and therefore the air flow to the disc and caliper is increased, but the tendency is to limit at most these ducts, to take advantage of the fresh air that can be channeled into the corner not so much in the hope of obtaining an aerodynamic advantage, but to isolate the rim and the tire from harmful increases in temperature.

And so Mercedes, like many other teams, has seen fit to cover the carbon disc with a cover in insulating material that avoids the propagation of heat, then introducing a first composite basket that creates a sort of air chamber with the outer basket, the one we can normally observe when a front wheel is removed.

Mercedes W13: the air passages that feed the fresh air gap between the two baskets Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Unlike in 2021, when the baskets could be opened to disperse the heat of the braking system towards the outside of the wheel, the FIA ​​has defined that these elements must remain completely closed. For this reason the teams have dedicated time, resources and energy to define the correct air passages: the ducts not used for cooling the braking system are now used to blow fresh air between the two baskets in order to create a circulation. of the flow which has lost its aerodynamic functions, but has acquired a very important function in managing the temperature of the tires.

Mercedes W13: the outer basket in carbon completely closed Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As we explained earlier, the air flow in the carbon cavity varies from track to track and it becomes essential to decide already during the simulation phase from home which are the characteristics that the corners must have to meet the needs of the car on a specific track. And you can understand why even small variations in temperature on the asphalt (for the tires) and in the air (for the corners) can affect the behavior of the tires and their degradation during a race stint …