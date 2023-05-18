The weather forced to cancel the Imola race, stage where Mercedes would have introduced the first weight updates for the W14, whose debut, however, has only been postponed. The Brackley-based team is ready to change that car concept which remained uncertain until the end last season and which the victory in Brazil encouraged to keep for 2023. The home of the star lost another four months before realizing this year in Bahrain that the direction taken was the wrong one. Even before finding performance, with the next updates Mercedes aims to make sure of the right path to follow. The upcoming innovations will be something exploratory, an experiment to set the 2024 project on new certainties, a situation parallel to that experienced by Ferrari.

The next Mercedes updates

In recent days, Andrew Shovlin, director of Mercedes track engineers, has returned to speak, retracing the process of making the mistakes made: “Going back to the tests and the race in Bahrain, I would say that that’s where we made it that we didn’t have a package that would allow us to fight for the championship. If we had continued in the same development direction, we would have found ourselves in a position where we don’t think we could have challenged Red Bull.” During the two weeks spent in Bahrain, the top management of the team expressed themselves in a language lacking in certainties, underlining the importance of collecting data before understanding exactly what the W14 was lacking compared to the competition.

Mercedes soon realized that it had obvious downforce gaps at medium-high speeds, but not only. The W14 also has balance problems and a swinging rear which, in addition to overheating the tyres, prevents the power unit’s power from being effectively discharged to the ground. The oversteering behavior it doesn’t match Lewis Hamilton’s preferences and is emphasized when racing in hot conditions. As if that weren’t enough, the Brackley car suffers from a very narrow operating window, with huge jumps in performance in those rare conditions in which it is hit. Not surprisingly, the best weekend of the W14 was the Australian one, on a front-limited track which hides the shortcomings of the rear and where the temperatures were relatively cool.

The corrections will therefore not be limited to the sides only, which at the beginning of the year the technical director Mike Elliott continued to define as having little influence on performance. Most of the problems originate from the bottom, which is also ready to be updated, and the heights from the ground at which it works to take advantage of the ground effect. For this reason, there will be news to the internal suspension mechanics, designed to allow the car to turn lower. The one being built in Brackley is a real package that initiates the change of concept, understood not only in terms of the shape of the sides, but in terms of balancing and setting the height of the bottom from the ground. Shovlin’s words are eloquent: “In Bahrain we made the decision of how we were going to develop the car, the way it works aerodynamicallyhow to shape its characteristics and how to change its driveability”.

Three indicators

James Allison listed the three indicators to evaluate the objectives to be achieved with the new package: downforce, platform control and balance. As has been said, the W14 lacks aerodynamic load, the increase of which will be a consequence of the achievement of the other two objectives. After the porpoising problems of last season, the 2023 Mercedes was designed to run higher, at heights from the ground which however proved to be excessive to generate sufficient load from the bottom. The concept of a taller car also suggests that the suspensions were born in anticipation of softer settings. In Brackley it was soon realized that it needed stiffer mechanics to be able to ride at the lower heights of Red Bull without “breaking the chassis”, quoting the same expression used by the team’s top management in Bahrain.

The most important indicator will therefore be the platform control, the ability to stabilize the floor-to-chassis platform at a constant ground clearance and close to the ground, without excessive swaying and pitching or rolling rotations during travel. In this, the new suspension will be central. Improve platform control will take priority to recover aerodynamic load, which however will also have to be distributed appropriately. In fact, the third goal set by Allison is to improve balance and driveability, trying to stabilize the W14’s swinging rear end. A more neutral car, less oversteering and easier to set up will open up new set-up options, which, being less compromised, will also help to widen the narrow operating window.

New Mercedes: just a first step

The recovery to which Mercedes is called is therefore threefold. Even before finding performance, in Brackley we will try to understand if the new mechanical and aerodynamic setup is the right one, to then develop it decisively for 2024: “The key is not just to bring a useful update to the lap time,” explains Shovlin. “We want to take a different development directionone that we think will give us a better long-term chance to fight for the win and the championship.”

Shovlin called upcoming updates only as “the first step”. In addition to the importance of probing a new concept before diving headlong into it, they remain areas of the car that cannot be modified before next year. An example is the forward driving position, criticized by Lewis Hamilton in terms of weight distribution and perception of the car behind the wheel. Added to this are the overall dimensions of the gearbox and rear suspension, without neglecting the anomalous position of the side cones to protect the frame. It is therefore unlikely that Mercedes supporters can hope for a miraculous recovery in the next races, but already having positive feedback on the direction taken would be very encouraging for 2024.