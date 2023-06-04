The German manufacturer saw Lewis Hamilton and George Russell place second and third at Barcelona behind race winner Max Verstappen, propelling the team to second place in the constructors’ championship standings.

However, a few hours after the race, the team was informed that team members may have violated regulations in the post-race rest area that is created in the pit lane. The FIA ​​therefore requested that a Mercedes representative, in addition to Hamilton’s and Russell’s physiotherapists, report to the stewards.

The teams are regularly briefed before the race on who is or is not allowed to enter the parc fermé area after the race. There is also a strict limit on how long physiotherapists can interact with their riders before the podium ceremony.

In the notes sent by the FIA ​​to the teams on Sunday morning ahead of the Spanish GP, it reads that: “Apart from the team mechanics (with cooling fans if necessary), officials and TV crews and FIA-approved photographers, no one else will be allowed to enter the designated area once the cars are in the parc fermé area (no team public relations staff).”

They also added: “The riders’ physios must wait outside the room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded, following the instructions given to all teams by the media delegate.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, third place, celebrates at the Parc Ferme Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In the end, the Brackley team was still able to breathe a sigh of relief, because they were found guilty, but they only got away with a 10,000 euro fine, which didn’t jeopardize today’s double podium, just as it was happened last year on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The top three finishers, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Hamilton, had all been fined the same amount (penalty later suspended) for a similar violation of parc fermé rules.

Today’s order from the stewards explains: “The Stewards of the Event received a report from the Media Delegate, subsequently confirmed by video evidence, according to which the physiotherapists/drivers’ assistants of cars 44 and 63 entered parc fermé in violation of the procedure for interviews post-race and podium ceremony posted prior to the race “for the orderly running of the event”.

“Article 9.15.1 of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code places responsibility for the actions by any person providing a service, on the Competitor to whom the service is provided,” the statement continues.

