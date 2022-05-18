Mercedes took to the track today at Paul Ricard for a filming day that saw the W13 on track. The previous day for promotional images had been held on the eve of the Barcelona tests, therefore with the previous aerodynamic version used in the Spanish tests, and officially this test was planned to have images with the current car.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Obviously the one hundred kilometers available (with ‘demo’ Pirelli tires) were planned above all for a first check of the package of technical innovations that will debut this weekend in Barcelona, ​​an important step in the Mercedes season that could also influence the philosophy of the single-seater. which will be on track in 2023.

The Paul Ricard tests saw only George Russell on the track. As confirmed by Ferrari last week, these tests, although officially filming days, are actually very important for an initial evaluation of the technical package, and the teams require the presence of a starting driver.

After the tests, kept strictly secret, Mercedes is focusing on Montmelò in view of a weekend that promises to be one of the most important in recent years for Brackley’s team.