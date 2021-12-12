Lewis Hamilton lost to Max Verstappen in the fight for the Formula 1 drivers’ title in Abu Dhabi, after being overtaken on the last lap following a restart from the Safety Car.

The Safety Car was sent to the track after Nicholas Latifi’s crash, and race director Michael Masi initially said the dubbed drivers would not be allowed to overtake the relay car, leaving five cars between Hamilton and Verstappen.

Subsequently, Masi instructed the lapped drivers to overtake the Safety Car, leaving Hamilton and Verstappen in the wake of each other at the restart, with the Dutchman returning to the pits to fit the soft tires and using them to overtake the rival.

The particular nature of this restart prompted Mercedes to present two protests to the FIA ​​to try to overturn the result.

One protest concerns Article 48.8 of the Sporting Regulations, which says “no driver may overtake a car on the track, including the Safety Car, until it crosses the line for the first time after the Safety Car has returned to the pits”.

The second protest is based on article 48.12, which says that “all cars that have been lapped by the leader are required to overtake the cars in the lap of the leader and the safety car”.

In reality, the race direction gave the order to only five cars – those of Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel – to pass the Safety Car before the restart, while Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and Mick Schumacher did not receive the same indication.