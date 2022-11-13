The ugly duckling has become a swan: the Mercedes W13 wins the double in the GP of San Paolo with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Toto Wolff finds his smile again at the penultimate round of the season: the silver arrow benefited from the TD39 which limited the performance of Red Bull and Ferrari from Spa and then was able to take advantage of the latest aerodynamic package brought to the USA that brought the Star to the Weight Limit.

Mercedes is back and George Russell joins the big club: the Englishman breaks the fast of the Brackley team and at the 81st GP of his career he wins a crystal clear victory, just like his class is crystal clear.

Winner of the Sprint Race yesterday, George has always been in control of the race from pole position. Even the safety car that became necessary after Lando Norris stopped on lap 51 did not worry Russell who also took the fastest lap today, completing an extraordinary day.

Lewis Hamilton is second: the seven-time world champion managed to rebuild his race after making contact with Max Verstappen on lap 7. The Dutchman passed the W13 on the outside and then closed the trajectory of Turn 1.

Max hit the curb and bounced off the Mercedes, ruining the Red Bull wing that forced him into the pits to rebuild a race from the bottom. The bi-world champion earned a 5-second penalty, but moved up to sixth place ahead of team mate Sergio Perez.

The Dutchman, with soft tires, did not want to give up the position to the Mexican, with medium tires: Max reminded the team that Checo had not previously given him the wake: a unilateral decision that testifies how the team is prey to Max, although the orange was recalled by the top team after the finish.

Hamilton after the collision was able to continue with a damage to the bottom and a rim cover that jumped off: Lewis tried to catch the youngest teammate, but George was unassailable and then he surrendered to second place after a another masterful competition.

Carlos Sainz also deservedly climbs on the podium: the Spaniard saw his ride ruined by a tear-off visor that ended up in the rear brake air intake, causing a fire. On lap 17 the Madrid rider had to stop early, but he didn’t compromise his performance with a red that seemed competitive. He didn’t have as much as Mercedes, but he was in front of Red Bull over on a bad day. The Scuderia goes to Abu Dhabi with a 19-point lead over the Star to defend its second place in the Constructors’ World Championship. It won’t be easy with this Mercedes …

Charles Leclerc after the touch of Lando Norris on lap 7 that sent him to break the wing against the barriers did not disunite and also the Monegasque tried to put back on his feet a race that brought him behind his teammate thanks to the safety car. Charles over the radio asked the wall for Sainz to give him his position but nothing was done. The prince goes to Abu Dhabi on equal points with Perez and will play until the end. The game remains open.

Fernando Alonso’s fifth place was amazing with the Alpine taking the lead over McLaten in fourth place of the Constructors. Esteban Ocon is eighth to complete the booty of the Enstone team, while that of Woking was left with a dry mouth due to the crash of Daniel Ricciardo immediately after the start.

In fact, Kevin Magnussen, poleman after qualifying, does not conclude the first lap: the Dane was touched by Daniel Ricciardo at turn 8: the Haas spun and in the pirouette was touched by the Australian’s McLaren. Inevitable contact and withdrawal for both. Ricciardo exits F1 without leaving a great memory.

The top 10 is completed by Valtteri Bottas’ ninth place who brings two points to Alfa Romeo, with Lance Stroll moving the Aston Martin ranking. Everything else is cinema …