by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes, morale through the roof

After the victories at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, at home Mercedes there is a completely different atmosphere. The words of technical director James Allison, who even before Montmeló had stated that the Brackley team would no longer have to fear any circuit, have become reality.

Of course, luck in Austria helped, but Mercedes has always been in the top positions in the last races and has been able to take advantage of other people’s mistakes and a very important growth. A growth that they do not want to stop in Brackley, in fact their minds are already on the next developments, which will be introduced at the Hungaroring.

Wolff’s words

Both in Hungary and in Spa, before the break, Mercedes will bring other new features to its W15, as confirmed by team principal Toto Wolff: “Suddenly, there was a moment when, led by James (Allison, ed.), the data and the gap to the others made sense. The way we balance the cars and how we carry out developments was the main thing. It’s not about a miracle front wing (the one brought to Monte-Carlo, ed.)but of the balance we have achieved“, these are the words of the Austrian after Silverstone.

“We are finding the performance, putting it on the car and it translates into lap times, which hasn’t happened in the last couple of years. There will be more new performance features. We will bring updates to Hungary and Spabut we mustn’t get carried away“, he added. “In Austria we won but we had pace and it showed: we were not very far, we were just over two tenths a lap, we hadn’t been this close for a long time, and on a track that we didn’t like much in the past. This made us understand that the situation would improve, but honestly we didn’t think that this result would come at Silverstone, because we had almost nothing new on the car. We expected, instead, that we would be close at the Hungaroring and Spa“.