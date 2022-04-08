George Russell eleventh, Lewis Hamilton thirteenth. Those who had hypothesized a Mercedes capable of pulling their heads out on the Albert Park circuit were disappointed, not only were there no progress, but Friday’s verdicts were confirmed worse than those already not very exciting in Sakhir and Jeddah.

For the engineers of the world champion team the W13 is a short blanket, solving a problem involves dealing with contraindications, and the result is that there is no way out. All while the adversaries become more and more familiar with their respective cars, approaching the complete efficiency of their projects.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Today in Melbourne both Russell and Hamilton were struggling with an evident lack of grip, the car was unable to give the drivers confidence and the problem of hopping was confirmed, a dilemma that now seems to be a little traveling companion. welcome on any track.

The reason that prevented the two Mercedes drivers from accessing the top-10 was the inability to put the tires in the right temperature window, which for years was a ‘plus’ of the cars designed at Brackley.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We have difficulty in generating the temperature on the tires – confirmed the head of engineers Andrew Shovlin – this is the most important thing we have to work on during the night. In the first session we were more competitive, then the temperature in FP2 dropped and in cooler conditions we suffered, from the data we can clearly see what is not working, we do not generate energy on the tires ”.

Read also:

“We are in a vicious circle – admitted Shovlin – the riders feel little grip and are unable to bring speed into the fastest corners, and it is precisely that speed that would generate the temperature we desperately need. If we manage to improve this situation then we will have the right adherence: this is the work that awaits us. “

“So, it wasn’t an easy day overall, but this year we’re getting used to it. We have some ideas on which direction we can go with the setup and we will work overnight in Brackley to figure out what to change, so let’s cross our fingers and hope to improve the situation for tomorrow “.