It’s a two-faced Mercedes that was seen in Las Vegas. Given some limitations of the car, George Russell welcomed the fourth place finish, albeit four tenths from the pole won by Charles Leclerc. On the other hand, there is a disappointed Lewis Hamilton for having concluded his qualifying already in Q2, thanks to poor grip and a resulting lack of confidence in the car.

The very low set-up chosen for this event actually helped on the straights to contain the drag problems seen in other weekends, but it negatively influenced cornering performance, with the two W15s which, on several occasions, showed excessive sliding of the tyres. Aside from fourth place in qualifying, which will be transformed into third position thanks to Carlos Sainz’s penalty, it is precisely tire management that worries Russell, according to whom graining could have a significant impact on his performance in the race.

“I’m happy with the result [della qualifica]. I had confidence on this circuit. We didn’t expect to be so competitive this weekend. But to be honest, as strange as it sounds, I wasn’t too worried about where we qualified today, as long as we were in the top 10.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

“As this is the biggest unknown of the season ahead of tomorrow’s race, we’ve seen a large amount of graining for all the teams. If you can contain the graining, then it will be a one-stop. But as soon as we start To have graining on the tires, you have to return to the pits. And I don’t think we’ve done more than 12 laps without this phenomenon. So this will be the biggest challenge.” In fact, in the third free practice session, Mercedes carried out a different job from the competition, immediately carrying out a race simulation, demonstrating the fact that they were still looking for answers after yesterday.

When asked what measures he will use to prolong the useful life of the tyres, the Briton replied: “Well, you can drive slower and that way you manage the tyres, but you get attacked from behind. We have some indications on which we have to manage corners. But on one lap it happened that the front tires showed some graining, on the next the ones suffering from the graining were the rear ones. We are at the limit.”

“But tomorrow, when the track gets better rubber, maybe we will see some graining in the first stint, but not in the second and third, because the track will probably be three seconds faster in the last laps. Probably even more. Because we don’t have any support series, nothing at all. The track will be a disaster in the first five laps of the race.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

The cause of this graining can essentially be attributed to two factors: the low temperatures of the asphalt, in a range between 14 and 17°C, in addition to the characteristics of the track, with long straights that give the tires time to cool down. When you face heavy braking and find yourself having to accelerate from low speed, the stress on the tires increases: “The main problem here in Las Vegas is the cold temperatures, the long straights and the surface temperature [della gomma] which becomes very cold. And when you brake hard and put a lot of stress on the tire, it grains easily. Right now I’m not sure how we should approach the situation. And I don’t think anyone knows.”

On the other side of the pits, the eleventh place finish clearly cannot satisfy Lewis Hamilton, who demonstrated a lack of grip and confidence in the car. Compared to yesterday, some set-up changes were made to his car, which however did not give the desired result. “Yesterday I felt better and I was more competitive. Then we made some changes during the night and today I no longer had the same sensations. So the car is a bit like the blade of a knife.”

We are all with empty wings and no one has used the hard tire yet [solo poche squadre durante le libere]. It will be a long race and it will be about managing the degradation as best as possible, I would say.”