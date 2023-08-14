Mercedes’ 2023 season has been affected by the ghosts of the past year. The W13 suffered from chronic porpoising, which the team fought hard to eliminate. In defining the objectives for the W14, the Brackley team therefore preferred to opt for a more cautious approach, maintaining a higher ground clearance to prevent hopping. However, the choice was too conservative, with the car born with a lack of downforce. During the first half of the season, Mercedes developed updates to remedy the problem, which however brought with them side effects.

Mercedes too responsive

The W14 has changed significantly with the updates introduced first in Monaco and then between the stages of Silverstone, Budapest and Spa. Commenting on the evolution of the car, the head of track engineers Andrew Shovlin did not hide the excess of precision of the front: “The front of the car is a little more coherent, it’s more punchy. Therefore we have to work to balance itbut we seem to be heading in the right direction.”

It is the technical director James Allison who specifies how the problem mainly concerns the corner entry phase: “We’re trying to make the car more reassuring for drivers when they start to swerve. She’s too responsive now”. Input instability is a priority for Mercedes’ future developments, as Toto Wolff points out: “One of the main areas for improvement will be giving the drivers a more reliable car. It’s not just about the absolute level of downforce, it’s about reassuring them that the car is stable when they enter the corner, which is not the case at the moment.”

The Munich package

The changes on the W14 began with the Monaco Grand Prix, where the first major package of updates arrived. Among the novelties, the new front suspension stands out, with which it has been accentuated the anti-pitch geometry. The aim was to reduce the forward and backward movements of the chassis under braking, so as to keep the aerodynamic platform stable. Red Bull was the first to implement this scheme in 2022, then taking it to the extreme with 2023.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché explained how the suspension layout is essential for improving braking force: “This year our aim was to increase the braking efficiency of the car, we also increased the stiffness of our suspension. It is a key factor in how ground effect works. So we have worked on the anchor points of the arms and on the stiffness of the springs, which have to react when the car brakes”. With the news from Monaco, Mercedes has gone in the same direction. The W14 has grown far too much in terms of front end responsiveness under braking, with the team now having to deal with the instability on corner entry.

Little rotation

The technical director James Allison then reveals how the W14 now presents a second problem with the instability at the input: “When riders get to the apex, they have the opposite problem: they want a front that bites more but doesn’t. The car is unstable when you start turning the steering wheel and then she is annoyingly dead when it reaches the center of the curve. What we want is the exact opposite and we are working on it”.

There will be no lack of updates from Mercedes in the second half of the season, but development will focus above all on understanding and evolving the set-up. The team positively evaluates the development carried out since the beginning of the year, which has helped the W14 find load at medium-high speeds. Now more than ever, however, it is a priority to understand how to manage them the side effectsin order not to replicate them on the 2024 project.