It's always time for the technical transfer market, especially in Formula 1. The latest, great maneuver is signed by Mercedes, which goes shopping in the ideal Maranello bank, taking two important technicians home, namely to Brackley.

The first of the two is a very well-known name in the world championship and also by the majority of Formula 1 fans: we are talking about Simone Resta.

The engineer from Imola, long a designer of Ferrari with important past experiences in Minardi, Alfa Romeo and Haas, left Italy to move to England at the court of Toto Wolff. In the Brackley factory he will have the role of strategic development director and will work closely with James Allison.

The current technical director of Mercedes and the future engineer from Brackley have already had the opportunity to work together in the past decade when both were part of the Maranello technical department. Now they will meet to work together and try to bring Mercedes back to the glories of the 2014-2021 era.

Mercedes took advantage of Resta's situation, currently at Ferrari but without a specific role in the team. Since Mattia Binotto had taken the reins of the team, Resta had always worked for customer teams – as far as engines were concerned – interspersing his roles between Hinwil and Gene Haas' team with brief returns to Ferrari. This, at least until the next few years, will be the last before definitively abandoning the Prancing Horse insignia to wear a white polo shirt with the three-pointed star logo that will find space just below the left shoulder.

Enrico Sampò, Ferrari, Head of driving simulator Photo by: Ferrari

The second engineer to leave Ferrari to join Mercedes is Enrico Sampò. At Maranello he held the role of driver simulator team leader, while at Mercedes he will be head of performance software applications.

Sampò worked for just under a year at Magneti-Marelli, in 2007, while since 2011 he has held various roles at Ferrari, including vehicle modeling and simulation engineer, vehicle modeling and simulation team leader, senior vehicle dynamicist, performance methodology team leader and driving simulator team leader over the last 4 years.

Both, having signed the contract with Mercedes, will not be able to work for their new team until 2025. For Toto Wolff's team, however, these moves will strengthen the technical department which needed new figures, certainly with experience , which brought new ideas to get back on track.