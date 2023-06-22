In the last Formula 1 race weekend, Mercedes managed to bring home a good podium thanks to Lewis Hamilton’s third place, but also had to deal with George Russell’s retirement from the race.

The British driver was involved in a mistake between turn 8 and turn 9 during the first stint of the race at the Canadian Grand Prix, ending up kissing the outer guards first with the right rear wheel, then with the front.

This caused several damages to his W14: broken rear rim, punctured tyre, broken front wing. Back in the pits, Russell was sent back out on track after a pit stop in which he had his nose and tires changed. At that point his comeback started, which saw him return to eighth place.

But then the team radioed Russell to collect the car. At first this seemed to be the result of the impact with the barriers, but at the end of the race the former Williams driver hinted that the breakdown that forced him to retire could be related to the brakes.

A few days later, Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott confirmed that Russell’s retirement was due to a problem with the brakes.

“At the start of the race, I think George had a great stint on the tyres. He was managing his tires well and we were starting to see the pace for him as we approached the end of the stint. Unfortunately, he hit the curb in turn 8 ; this was enough to make him lose control of the car and make him lose the rear and then crash at the exit of turn 9”.

“As you can see from the footage, he suffered a lot of damage: he damaged the front wing, broke the rear wheel and then had a puncture, which led us to call him to the pits.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“The retirement was caused by brake wear. On a circuit like the Canadian one you push a lot on the brakes, there are a lot of heavy braking and in the telemetry data we saw that the brake wear on George’s car was getting out of control “.

“We also understood that he would not be able to finish the race if he continued like this. We also understood that when he was in traffic, behind a train of cars with DRS activated, he would not have succeeded in overtaking them. This was because he couldn’t handle the brakes and unfortunately we had to have him retire.”

Elliott also explained that although Russell hit the barriers twice in the same incident, the W14 was still good enough to allow him to get back on track and regain the points zone. The only drawback: the imperfection of the balance due to the accident between turn 8 and turn 9.

“As regards the actual damage to the single-seater, in a certain sense we were also lucky. We replaced the broken front wing at the pit stop by changing the nose. For the damage to the tire and rim, we only had to replace the wheel again during the pit stop. The bottom, on the other hand, was practically unharmed”.

“However, when an incident of that magnitude occurs, the car always breaks down. It is no longer as perfectly balanced as one would like. George had to deal with this situation for the rest of the race, until we asked him to retire,” Elliott concluded.