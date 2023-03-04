The tests at Mercedes continue. Friday had left many doubts among the Brackley team’s drivers and engineers, visibly disappointed with a car which, although improved compared to last week’s pre-season tests, still highlighted numerous critical points and a certain gap from the leader.

As explained by George Russell, the difficulties in getting the tires to work in the correct temperature window limited the W14, although it showed some encouraging signs in terms of race pace.

During testing Mercedes had chosen to run with a high-downforce wing for better data correlation, but it was clear that something more suitable was needed to improve top speeds on strides and hold up against the competition. For the two free practice sessions, in fact, the team had presented a new medium-load scoop rear wing which, in effect, had improved the sprinters’ references on sprints.

However, on the occasion of the third and final free practice session, the Stella team chose to make new comparisons, with the two drivers opting for different configurations: Hamilton continued the program on the medium-load wing used on Friday, while Russell returned to the specification used in the tests, highlighting a difference on the straights of about 6km/h in favor of the seven-time world champion.

1/2 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

2/2 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The test with Russell’s wing could be an indication that the team is still looking for the ideal balance, but also, more interestingly, a comparative test to find the right balance between single lap and long distance. Given the difficulties encountered on Friday, the high downforce configuration could prove to be an interesting option in view of the race, with the aim of making a difference through more careful tire management. It will be interesting to observe how the two will take to the track in qualifying when the Parc Fermé comes into effect.