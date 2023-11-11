In Brackley we try to trace the origin of what Toto Wolff defined as “the worst weekend of the last thirteen years”. At Interlagos Mercedes took 4th and 7th place in the Sprint Race, while in the Sunday Grand Prix the only W14 to reach the finish line, that of Lewis Hamilton, finished in eighth place. A scenario in stark contrast to that of the 2022 edition, which ended with a brace captained by George Russell. The question that Mercedes is now asking is how much the recent collapse in Brazil is the result of a simple misstep and how much it should be a concern with a view to 2024.

The Friday simulation

The Brackley team summarizes their Brazilian trip through the voice of Riccardo Musconi, Head of Trackside Performance. The problems at Mercedes begin with the set-up validated on Friday, a day in which the car’s limits do not come to light. “The race pace we showed in free practice was quite reassuring and we didn’t think we would have to upset the car”, Musconi begins. In this the team is led astray by the lack of meaningful comparisons. In fact, during free practice McLaren gives up a real simulation of race pace, while Red Bull runs 1.4 seconds slower, presumably with 20 kg more fuel on board.

Furthermore, Interlagos is an atypical weekend, in which the soft tire proves to be the most effective for the race. The medium and hard ones, on the other hand, show excessive slipping, causing overheating, lack of grip and without an advantage in terms of degradation. Teams find themselves in the situation of having to keep as many sets of soft tires as possible for the four competitive sessions of the weekend: qualifying, sprint shootout, sprint and Grand Prix. All this leads Mercedes to carry out the race pace simulation on Friday with the hard and medium compounds, preventing the actual balance and degradation on the soft tire from being able to evaluate in advance.

The limits of the parc fermé

Mercedes thus decided to face the weekend with the same initial set-up basis, but soon realized its limitations. Musconi explains: “We went into qualifying and the results were around the third row. We weren’t complacent, we felt the car deserved more. However, the alarm bells rang during the sprint race. After two rather encouraging first laps, The tire degradation on our car was significantespecially on the rear axle”.

“At that point we were worried about our performance on Sunday”, continues the Head of Trackside Performance. “We organized a simulator session in the factory, studying the parameters that we could still change in parc fermé. We didn’t have many, but we still hoped that solving some of the problems suffered on Saturday, for example by trying not to push too much in the first laps, improving management and correcting the balance through the incidence of the flaps, would be enough.”

At Mercedes, the possible breaking of the parc fermé regime is also being evaluated to review the structure. However, the hypothesis is not considered valid from a strategic point of view, as starting from the pit lane would have forced them to push to close the gap and climb the rankings, in turn causing degradation. Furthermore, if up until Saturday the drivers complain of a car that is excessively focused on the front, the small corrections made after the sprint are still sufficient to upset the balance in the opposite direction. Musconi adds: “On Sunday we witnessed a crude scenario, similar to what our Saturday had been. We have improved the degradation at the rear, but at the same time we have began to suffer from understeer, with the car struggling to rotate when cornering. The pace wasn’t there.”

The explanations

Among the hypotheses put forward by the environment to explain Mercedes’ difficulties in Brazil is that of excessive ground clearance. In Austin Lewis Hamilton was disqualified at the end of the Grand Prix for excessive wear of the pad under the bottom, not adequately evaluated in advance by the team due to the limited time available for testing due to the sprint format. Mindful of the experience, at Interlagos the Brackley team opted for greater conservatism, raising the car and giving up part of the aerodynamic potential of the W14, as confirmed in the press conference by Toto Wolff.

Riccardo Musconi, however, explains how the origin of the difficulties encountered in Brazil is much more complex: “It’s possible that part of the answer lies in this, but we don’t believe that alone explains the whole picture of the weekend.” One of the most evident critical issues in Brazil is the precariousness of maintaining tires in the correct window of use: “Once again we found ourselves faced with a puzzle with tires. They turned on and off within a few degrees. Having them under control was really difficult.” A problem that was the cause and effect of the excessive deterioration of the roofing. “We weren’t as good at managing degradation as we normally are”, adds Musconi.

Russell’s retirement

Another negative episode of the Brazilian weekend was the retirement of George Russell, who was called back to the pits to prevent an imminent failure of the power unit. “We started to see some worrying temperature and pressure readings, to a point where we were quite convinced that it would fail. In order to avoid a fire and damage to other parts of the car, the logical conclusion was to withdraw the car.” However, the risk of a grid penalty in the next races is averted, since the engine used in Brazil would have been set aside in any case. Musconi concludes: “Russell had a power unit that would be different to that of the last two races. It was the plan that Interlagos would be the last weekend for that PU”. In Las Vegas Mercedes will thus be able to play its cards without previous penalties, although the design of the Nevada track is far from the strengths of the W14.