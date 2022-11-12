The twenty-four laps of the sprint race held today at Interlagos provided an unprecedented scenario for the 2022 season. For the first time, Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes have concrete hopes of being able to aim for success in the race scheduled for tomorrow, making it splendidly difficult to make predictions .

The first news of the day is the return of Mercedes to the front row, an exploit matured thanks to George Russell’s victory in the sprint race and the five-position penalty that Carlos Sainz (second on the finish line) will have to serve on tomorrow’s grid.

George Russell, victorious in the Sprint race in Sao Paulo, celebrates with Lewis Hamilton third Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Good news for Lewis Hamilton, who finished third after a good comeback started from eighth position at the start, who will thus appear in the front row alongside his teammate.

The Mercedes in the ‘sprint’ version impressed. The dreaded top speed problems that Russell and Hamilton have had to deal with throughout the season, on the long straights of Interlagos seem to no longer be such, and this has allowed Russell and Hamilton to complete many overtakes, which was not taken for granted on the eve of the race. of the race.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 in a brawl in the Sprint race Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George’s attack on Verstappen was difficult to predict, but the question remains linked to the choice of tires made by the world champion. To keep two sets of soft tires in view of tomorrow’s 71 laps, Max started the sprint race with a medium train, and the combination with only 35 degrees of asphalt temperature did not work well.

“It will be a bonus available to Max – commented the Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin – having two new sets of soft available means being able to mount one at the start, a choice that I believe we will all make, but also having the possibility of mounting a second one. train competing for an undercut “.

However, there is the question linked to the track temperatures when the race starts, which should be higher than in the sprint race.

This is what Red Bull hopes for, surprisingly not at ease in the 24 laps completed today to the point of worrying Verstappen a lot.

“The tires got grip after a few laps – he commented – and the problem was not only on the front, but also on the rear. The car ate the tires, we will have to try to understand why but we can’t do much for tomorrow ”.

The question ahead of tomorrow is whether Verstappen’s problem is just a question of tires or even setup. In the FP1 session Max suffered from a strong understeer, and the team intervened on the setup before qualifying, however risking something as it entered parc fermé before a track check.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari will also be in the game. Sainz’s excellent race confirmed that Ferrari can have a say in him, especially if Red Bull were to confirm the problems seen in the sprint race. Carlos seemed in great shape, his overtaking on Verstappen was the certification, but both he and Leclerc (not particularly brilliant in the ‘sprint’) will start from seventh and fifth respectively.

The twenty-four laps of the sprint race (probably the most exciting since it was introduced) confirmed that those who can count on a good race pace will be able to recover positions. The Interlagos circuit seems to have been created to encourage comebacks, so every scenario is open.

The track variable (which will be more rubberized than thanks to the 24 laps covered in the sprint) and that linked to temperatures, a parameter that directly influences tire management, will be the two crucial steps for the hierarchies that we will see in the race. All to the advantage of an unpredictable unpredictability, which gives spice to a season finale in spite of the World titles already awarded for some time.