During the 2023 season, Mercedes had announced an ambitious renovation and expansion project at the Brackley factory, in particular with the construction of a new campus in a dedicated area.

This project was part of an overall £70 million investment that Mercedes had planned for its infrastructure and staff augmentation, including the creation of a pedestrian-friendly environment, as well as the construction of new marketing buildings, free and restaurants for the team, in order to transform the Brackley factory into a small autonomous village, as explained at the time by Team Principal Toto Wolff.

Initially the plan envisaged that the construction of the new area should be completed by the end of 2025, therefore in two years, in order to accommodate a greater number of employees. In fact, the Anglo-German team is working to expand not only its structures, but also to increase its staff, with the ambition of reaching around 1900 employees who, naturally, will also be assigned to activities not directly related to Formula 1.

Mercedes factory aerial view Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Many teams are in fact taking steps to create sections ready to work on projects with external clients, an aspect on which Mercedes has actually been active for a few years already, as for the partnership with the INEOS Britannia team which takes part in the America's Cup. For these Red Bull projects has allocated the Advanced Technologies section, while Aston Martin has recently created Performance Technologies directed by Martin Whitmarsh.

However, the plans were temporarily halted following opposition from residents and some local businesses impacted by the factory expansion, with the latter underlining the risk of seeing increased traffic in the area with a possible loss of customers.

After months of discussion between the parties, West Northamptonshire Council's Strategic Planning Committee has formally approved the Mercedes project, arguing that it will deliver a significant economic benefit to the area.

Several teams have decided to enlarge their structures, build totally new elements or focus on a reorganization of the spaces. Aston Martin has in fact created a new factory inaugurated last year, but it is only the first step of a more ambitious plan which involves the creation of a larger campus which will also see two separate buildings dedicated to the simulator and the wind tunnel, as well as a special section with gyms and restaurants for the Formula 1 team staff.

Photo by: Mercedes AMG The project of the new Mercedes headquarters

McLaren has also recently started to reinvest in its structures, not only with regards to the new wind tunnel and the simulator, but also for the redesign of some structures that will be used for the activities of the Formula 1 team. For example, the stable has repurposed its old factory in Woking where the new composites department will be located next to the warehouse where spare kits and garage parts to be shipped around the world are managed.

“What we intend to do is expand the campus with several new buildings and create a modern-style campus, with many meeting areas, restaurants, state-of-the-art gyms, new marketing buildings and all-car exit. All this is obviously done for our people. We're not trying to win some sort of architectural prize,” Wolff explained.

“It's not like some of our competitors from 20 years ago, where you lose yourself and probably emphasize the architecture more. Here form follows function, not the other way around. However, everything has been done to create a great place to work and spend time. We want it to become a little village in its own right, with all the amenities and benefits you expect from a Silicon Valley-style environment.”

The improvements made to the plant will include various elements to achieve the team's NetZero goals, including the decision to focus on 100% renewable energy. The new parking lot will also include an on-site solar system.