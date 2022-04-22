The Mercedes? A real disaster. The response from the first free practice session of the Emilia Romagna GP is clear: even in the wet the W13 does not work. George Russell took the silver arrow to tenth place with a sidereal gap from the Ferraris, while Lewis Hamilton gave up laps after about halfway through the session to allow the technicians to make important setup changes.

A sign that the changes brought to the Enzo and Dino Ferrari did not change the behavior of the W13, always struggling with an exasperated hopping (Wolff told Sky UK that Russell’s bottom was damaged due to porpoising) and with a corner distance inadequate to the expectations of the World Constructors’ champion team.

It becomes more and more evident that this Mercedes is a wrong car. There is something in the layout of the car that direct engineers Mark Elliott and James Allison did not find.

The Brackley team has brought updates that have allowed a (slight) weight loss: the bottom, in fact, has allowed a reduction in mass without however benefiting from the driveability of the car.

The modified bottom can be recognized (not easily) by the different material that was used and by the modified design between the pavement and the bodywork. Also in the outer edge, in front of the rear wheel, the pavement was raised creating a small channel for the flow.

Among the interventions on the W13 we remember the flow conveyors in front of the radiator outlets that allow to push more flow towards the bottom: in Imola a third element was added to the two that had already been seen in Australia.

Mercedes W13, detail of the more charged front wing Photo by: Uncredited

The Stella package is completed by a more loaded front wing in the last flap to adapt the car to the characteristics of the track and a small modification to the main rearview mirror holder.

Mercedes W13, detail of the mirror support that has been modified Photo by: Giorgio Piola

During the first free practice session, the two drivers raced with different rear wing configurations: George Russell tried a heavier moving flap, while Lewis Hamilton focused on the cut one.