Mercedes is preparing the modified W14, while in Sakhir the black arrow that did not impress in the tests in Bahrain will make its debut in the 2023 world championship. The technical director, Mike Elliott, has stubbornly wanted to keep the layout of last year’s single-seater with zero-pods and with a driver position that remains very advanced compared to the other F1s.

The image taken by Roberto Chinchero in the Sakhir pitlane shows us the bodywork of the Mercedes and highlights two very interesting aspects: the sides of the W14 are characterized by a very narrow and high radiator mouth, while the side of the belly is triangular, with an evident swelling at the foot of the pavement which remains very large.

The other characterizing element of the Stella car is the engine hood which has two rather pronounced bazookas on the sides of the slender engine cover and between the two parts there is a rather deep channel in which the hot air which is extracted by the horizontal gills is channeled towards the beam wing and the rear wing, seeking greater aerodynamic efficiency.

It must be recognized that the Brackley technicians have managed to miniaturize the parts with a job that, for now, is not bearing the expected results. It will be interesting to understand what direction the development of the W14 will take, which has been entrusted to the Italian Riccardo Musconi, George Russell’s former race engineer who has been promoted to a very delicate role given the difficult start of the black arrow, at least in the tests pre-season.