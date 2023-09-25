Despite remaining very far from the podium, Mercedes had to face problems in the 53 laps of Suzuka that went beyond tire degradation. The team was very confident in its tire management to be able to get the better of the Ferraris in the race, but the hoped-for objective was not achieved, leaving 4 points on the field in the Constructors’ classification in favor of the Scuderia.

However, there was a moment in which Mercedes risked seeing its stage haul drastically reduced due to the very aggressive conduct of its drivers, a situation which led Toto Wolff (absent in Japan due to an operation knee surgery) to call the team in Suzuka to ensure that the correct orders were communicated to the two drivers.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes Photo by: Erik Junius

Already in the first laps of the race, Hamilton and Russell, in seventh and eighth place respectively, did not hold back. On the fifth lap George slipped ahead of his teammate, who overtook him on the pit straight. End of hostilities? Absolutely not. On the fourteenth lap Hamilton went wide at the Degner corner favoring Russell’s subsequent attack on the Spoon, a maneuver very aggressively rejected by Lewis pushing his teammate into the escape route. George complained on the radio, probably trying to bring the episode to the attention of the sports commissioners, but there were no sanctions.

At that point, perhaps not coincidentally, Russell and Hamilton’s race took two different paths. Lewis stopped on lap 16, clearly focusing on the two-stop strategy, while Russell continued (hoping for a safety car) until lap 24, mounting the hard set with which to finish the race.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14, makes a pit stop in the Japanese GP Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When Hamilton completed his second pit stop (lap 34) he returned to the track sixteen seconds behind Russell, a gap which he progressively reduced by arriving behind his teammate with eight laps to go, with Carlos Sainz very close and in turn comeback with fresher tires (compared to Hamilton) by four laps.

At that point it was vital for Lewis not to waste time behind his teammate, who was running at a much slower pace due to degraded tires after twenty laps, and this time Russell received a clear order from the pits (repeated twice) to give way to Lewis.

A decision that came directly via cell phone from Wolff, who was worried from home that an internal confrontation between his two riders would lead Sainz to overtake both. Carlos had no problem passing Russell, despite Mercedes having the DRS guaranteed by Hamilton, but the Ferrari driver’s comeback ended there.

George Russell, Mercedes W14, defends himself from Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23: the Spaniard then managed to pass him Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

After the race Hamilton praised the aggressive race, but underlined the importance of not losing time and positions against his direct rivals.

“We should have exchanged positions earlier – underlined Lewis explaining the end of the race – for me it was crucial to maintain the widest possible margin over the Ferrari behind me. I think that if we had acted earlier, perhaps George would have had a better chance of keeping Carlos behind him, because by fighting against me he certainly didn’t help with his tire management. We are not fighting among ourselves, but for the Constructors’ classification, as drivers we do not have prestigious objectives to chase. The important thing was to ensure that at least one of us finished the race in front of a Ferrari, and to do that today we really needed to work as a team.”