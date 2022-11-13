6 December 2020. The Sakhir Grand Prix ended a few minutes ago, and George Russell is sitting on the ground in the back of the Mercedes box. The hands on his face hide the tears, the slaps on the back of the team’s engineers seem to have no effect. On the sixty-second lap Russell, in the role of substitute for Lewis Hamilton (absent due to the positivity at Covid) is sensationally leader of the race, when the dream of winning his debut with Mercedes is shattered in the pit lane. The mechanics messed around and fitted George with Bottas’ tires, who had to stop in the pits a second time to put the correct tires back on. He falls to eighth place.

Almost two years have passed since that Sunday evening and, finally, Russell took his revenge by entering the prestigious register of winners of a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

It was only a matter of time and George hit the bull’s-eye at the earliest opportunity, which is the first weekend the team provided him with a winning car. The success of Interlagos is full of meaning.

Mercedes has completed a technical run-up that seemed prohibitive, a long job that has put all the staff working in the Brackley office under stress for many months. Seeing engineers who have won world championships with shining eyes under the Interlagos podium is testimony to the effort that a working group has had to face over the years.

Russell’s is not only his first personal victory, but also the first of a driver from the Mercedes nursery, an aspect that Toto Wolff immediately highlighted.

“At the end of the race I thought back to the first time George arrived in Brackley – recalled Wolff – he was 16, in a suit and tie and with a PowerPoint presentation. Six years later he won his first Grand Prix, and he won it with merit ”.

George Russell on the podium with his track engineer Riccardo Musconi Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When Russell crossed the line, the team’s joy was fueled by sighs of relief, as Wolff himself revealed after the race.

“Halfway through the race we saw that George’s car was leaking water, we decided not to tell him but we were very worried because there was a risk that it would stop four laps from the end. Fortunately it didn’t happen ”.

The day of Mercedes’ return to the top was completed by Hamilton’s second place. After the contact with Max Verstappen Lewis’s race seemed compromised, but in his long curriculum Interlagos is one of the ‘squares’ on which he wrote several memorable companies.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton embrace after the one-two in the Sao Paulo GP Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Today was not a fairy tale, because against Russell there was never a real chance of being able to hope for victory, but the second final position is still an important haul. Thanks to the double, Mercedes moved to 19 points behind Ferrari in the Constructors’ classification.

“There are not a few – commented Wolff – to really believe in it there should be a retirement of our rivals. Ending the season in second place would be fantastic, especially since it is a goal that I didn’t think would be even conceivable in the middle of the season. I would also like it because it would guarantee bonuses to all our staff, and obviously there would also be sporting satisfaction. Beating Ferrari would be a great blow, but today my priority is 2023. Today’s victory is really important from this point of view, we are back on track ”.