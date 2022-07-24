On a Saturday afternoon that at Mercedes proved to be lacking in positive ideas, the only result that tore a smile came thanks to the final paw that guaranteed Lewis Hamilton fourth position.

The seven-time world champion since the beginning of the summer seems to have found more and more feeling with a car that remains difficult, and the moments of crisis seen in Jeddah and Imola are now a memory. “It was a good lap – commented Lewis – especially considering I had one less free practice session this weekend. Then, of course, we are much further away from the leaders than usual in terms of timing, but it is an aspect that we are not yet able to explain ”.

In the Q3 session with the first set of tires Hamilton confirmed himself in fifth position, immediately behind George Russell, then Lewis pulled the rabbit out of the hat, placing a lap that allowed him to give his teammate 0 ”366. All thanks to a very fast first sector, the second ever only 26 thousandths from Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I’m experimenting a lot in terms of set-up – commented Lewis – George has been working with the same car as the FP1 session all weekend, he hasn’t changed almost anything, but I like to experiment. I tried a large rear wing, a smaller one, let’s say my set-up changed in every session ”.

Lewis’s final leg was also the subject of evaluation in the paddock. After suffering the blow in the first phase of the season in the internal confrontation with Russell, Hamilton was a bit questioned, not so much by the team, but in the judgments that inevitably come from the outside, which described a champion in the waning phase.

And Lewis has started a few races to respond to the sound of results, as in yesterday’s qualifying, when all of a sudden he set an unrivaled time for his teammate. A case or a specific plan?

“He would certainly not be the first rider to keep his potential hidden until the moment is needed – commented an insider after qualifying – Lewis is one of the two riders in the paddock who could do it”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

On the weekend of his 300th Grand Prix, it also emerged that Wolff has begun probing Hamilton’s future plans.

“Yes, a few weeks ago we talked about how long our collaboration can still last – confided the team principal – and the number we discussed was that relating to a renewal between … five and ten years. So Lewis can potentially reach 400 races! Some have said that Lewis must aim to make him the eighth world title before retiring, but given the length of the renewal we are talking about, I hope they can be ten! ”.