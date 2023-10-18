While waiting for the W15, for the 2024 season and for having world championship ambitions again, Mercedes has taken an important step beyond the pit area, i.e. in the Paddock: from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the penultimate round of this Formula 1 season, there it will be a new, innovative hospitality.

Mercedes created this hospitality, calling it Vegas Club, with the aim of raising the standards of premium entertainment in following the Formula 1 race weekend. An idea that will lead to modifying the hospitality for certain types of corporate events through a review of the structure design that is based on the characteristics of the location. In this case Las Vegas.

Rendering of the Mercedes hospitality in Las Vegas Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

This is a real idea to entertain guests when the Formula 1 cars are stopped in the pits. There will be live music, DJ sets, cabaret as well as an even higher level of cuisine (drinks included).

The structure was designed on three different levels, therefore three floors. The ground floor was designed as an open environment, inspired by open space places of the past. The second floor will instead be dedicated to relaxation with dedicated areas for tranquility. The third and last floor will offer a direct view of the city track.

Rendering of the Mercedes hospitality in Las Vegas Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

On these three floors it will be possible to attend the entertainment initiatives planned by Mercedes, but also take part in the initiatives planned in the pit lane and experience the virtual garage.

The introduction of Vegas Club follows the successful launch of Miami Club, a very similar experience already offered last May at the Miami Grand Prix. Mercedes has decided to propose this concept again next season and it will be used in many more grands prix than this year.

Rendering of the Mercedes hospitality in Las Vegas Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Victoria Johnson, director of marketing operations, said: “Innovation and excellence are at the heart of everything we do here at the team. This applies both on and off the track. We have perfected our hospitality offering and are now taking the next step.”

“Our goal is to create a truly immersive experience for our guests. We will allow them to experience the world’s fastest sport in a way never seen before. After two successful years in Miami, we are excited to bring this concept to Las Vegas and to other races in 2024″.

