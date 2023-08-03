During the Belgian weekend, Mercedes finished the race in fourth and sixth places, thus missing out on the podium. The two drivers opted for different configurations, with Lewis Hamilton choosing the more unloaded option among those available, while George Russell decided to focus on the more charged one, assuming that it could give him more margin in terms of set-up after the work done on the simulator.

However, the Englishman was never able to find the right pace during the weekend, especially on the flying lap, remaining stuck at the start behind Oscar Piastri before Eau Rouge, who was progressing slowly due to the damage done from contact with Carlos Sainz.

On the other hand, the seven-times world champion was instead the author of a good weekend, but without particular flashes, also thanks to the excessive overheating of the rear tires during the race. This meant that Hamilton was able to keep the pace of his closest rival, Charles Leclerc, at the start of each stint, but as grip dropped, staying on the same pace, or even thinking about overtaking, was always more complex.

Beyond the final result, both bearers of the Star explained that they had fought against excessive bouncing, which would have compromised their performance. It is important to keep in mind that all the teams went to the race basically in the dark, having not had the opportunity to run in the dry during the first free practice session, which was the only session before the application of the Parc Fermé.

According to Elliott, the boucing problem would in fact be linked both to a set-up problem, due to the impossibility of lapping consistently during the weekend before parc ferme, and to the characteristics of the track. On the other hand, it is less probable that the phenomenon was caused by the recent updates brought to Spa, including a change to the bottom, the sides and the radiator vents.

“We definitely had some bouncing this weekend, both riders told us about it and we saw it in the data. We experienced a certain amount of bouncing on the other cars as well and I believe that is partly due to the nature of the Spa circuit,” explained Elliott.

“In fact we had a huge amount of bouncing last year, like most teams. As far as performance is concerned, this certainly affects performance, because it affects the drivers’ ability to extract maximum grip from the car, it affects balance and finding the right braking point. It is therefore an aspect on which we will work in the future”.

Detail of the sidepods of the Mercedes W14, Belgian GP Photo by: George Piola

“The question we have to ask ourselves is: how much is due solely to the circuit we were on at Spa and how much is to be found in the set-up, because obviously it was a wet race weekend, a weekend in which we didn’t race on the ‘dry until the moment we competed. We will also analyze the upgrade kit and make sure we haven’t introduced any bounce with that, but at the moment we believe it is probably something related to the set-up and the circuit itself.”

Returning to the race, an issue that has left some doubts concerns degradation, partly because the W14 generally manages to contain tire wear well, partly because we wondered if, also in this case, the overheating problems at the rear were due more to the chosen set-up. According to Elliott, the difficulties encountered over the long distance, beyond the very unloaded wing used by Hamilton, derive precisely from the fact that he didn’t have the opportunity to ride on Friday, thus limiting the data available.

In fact, Mercedes tends to be one of those teams that takes an important step between the first and second day of action on the track: “I think it’s all a question of degradation and to obtain the desired degradation it is necessary that the balance is exactly that you were hoping for. For us this weekend was not there. I think this is a result of the fact that we didn’t get any dry runs in practice, we didn’t have enough opportunity to set up the car exactly as we wanted. We ended up with a car that wasn’t as well balanced as perhaps some of our competitors were and as a result we had more tire degradation and so we weren’t able to extract the race pace we would have liked to see.” .