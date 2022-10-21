Mercedes was able to use only part of the aerodynamic package that was brought to Austin as the last evolution of the 2022 season. the awaited new wing is seen.

Initially it was said that there was only one example of this element (but then why bring it to the track so as not to use it?), While it later emerged that the solution proposed by Mercedes on the W13 was judged illegal by the FIA.

Mercedes W13 detail of the flow deviators that have been rejected by the FIA Photo by: Giorgio Piola

How come? The five carbon supports of the last flap of the front wing have been transformed into real flow deviators and so are prohibited by the regulation which has tried to avoid solutions that facilitate the creation of vortices that can affect the wake.

Until 2018 there had been a flowering of upper flaps which had the function of diverting the air flow with the intent of directing it outside the front wheel. A rather widespread solution at the time that the following year had been made illegal.

The aerodynamics of the Star have tried to re-propose the concept on the latest evolution of the W13 wing, but the technical commissioners of the International Federation have inspected the solution, judging it not in compliance with the 2022 regulation.

A nice smut for the Brackley team as they try to get back on top after a winless season that follows a sequence of successes in the hybrid era that is unmatched in Formula 1 history.