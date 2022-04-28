Mercedes’ start of the 2022 Formula 1 season was marked by an aerodynamic phenomenon which, according to the words of Brackley’s engineers, completely ruined the W13 project. At least until now.

Designed to race at certain heights from the ground, with the occurrence of porpoising the multiple world champion Constructors team has sought various solutions – especially on the bottom of the car – to try to reduce the effect that makes the car jump over a certain speed threshold. , na without success.

For this reason, the team had to lift the car off the ground to mitigate the effect that harms not only the performance of the car, but also the driving and the physique of the drivers.

Andrew Shovlin, head of Mercedes engineers, continues to emphasize that everyone at Brackley is hard at work trying to find a solution and allow the W13s to express their true potential. Two months after the start of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, the team led by Toto Wolff may have identified the right path to achieve their goals, but the conditional will be a must until the Miami Grand Prix.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, wrestles Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes should bring important news to Florida to reduce porpoising. “We know where we are at the moment, we know the gap we have to make up to get to where we want to be, but as a team we are very focused on the engineering challenge we are facing and it is also very interesting,” said Shovlin.

“These are new problems for us. We have to understand them, overcome them and we are putting a lot of energy into it. With each passing day we are learning more and more and I honestly hope that new parts of the machine can arrive from Miami that can give us an indication of the direction. taken. Whether it’s the right one or not. “

“We do not expect to solve the problem overnight, but it would be important to have indications that we are going in the right direction. We hope that we have got to the bottom of what we are going through. If so, then we would be quite satisfied, because it would mean having taken the right path “.

“The point is that we cannot race with the parameters the car was designed with. We are forced to race with higher heights and, in this way, the performance is lower. Now, this could be true for almost every car in the world. grid, as many people suffer from this problem and we know that lifting the car off the ground is a way to alleviate porpoising. “

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“A lot of the work that is going on at Brackley is to understand the phenomenon and if we can actually control it, if we can find an aerodynamic solution to apply to the car and try to overcome this problem.”

“Now, being realists, we think this will be something we will tackle step by step, rather than in one big moment, with a solution. But we’re seeing encouraging signs. As I said, we hope to bring some parts of the car soon, maybe even to Miami. , where we hope to see progress regarding porpoising. “

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff himself continues to think that the team just needs to find the right way to unlock the car’s potential. This means that, in Brackley, there is still some faint hope that the W13 project will not be completely bankrupt.

“I think we have found a direction, where we know we can unlock the potential that is inside the car and it would bring us much closer to Ferrari and Red Bull. But, at the moment, we still don’t have the key to unlocking that potential.”