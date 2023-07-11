It’s not the first time this has happened in Formula 1, quite the contrary. But this time no one dared to say that one copied the other as happened in 2017, when the first outing of the Mercedes W08 sparked great curiosity about a revolutionary front suspension: the upper triangle did not pivot directly to the door hub, but attached to a pivot that protruded from the brake duct and extended towards the rear, allowing the arms to be offset for purely aerodynamic reasons.

It seemed like a new concept, but at the presentation of the Toro Rosso STR12 an almost identical solution was discovered and in the winter tests in Barcelona there had been many exchanges of “jokes” between Mercedes and Toro Rosso about who had copied the idea, even if it was then it seemed clear that there had been a passage of engineers from Brackley to Faenza who had “inspired” the single-seater from Faenza edited by James Key.

Toro Rosso STR12 and Mercedes W08 with almost identical bracketed front suspension in 2017 Photo by: George Piola

The controversies, on the other hand, had been fierce in 1988 when Stewart moved the oil tank into a niche between the chassis and the engine which turned out to be almost the same as that of the Arrows designed by John Barnard.

Here is the 1988 Stewart SF2 with the oil tank between the engine and the frame. The Arrows A10B was the same: who had copied? Photo by: George Piola

On the weekend of the British GP, it was much more simply that two teams came to develop the same aerodynamic concept and made the new solution debut on the track at the same time.

We’re talking about Mercedes and McLaren who brought an important update to the front wing at Silverstone. The first curious aspect is that both have not followed the philosophy of Red Bull which is dominating the scene with the RB19, victorious in all ten races held so far.

Red Bull RB19: here is the front wing with the short chord main profile Photo by: George Piola

Aston Martin and Ferrari followed the dictates of Milton Keynes on the front, while the aerodynamicists of James Allison and Peter Prodromou worked on a concept precisely to increase the out wash effect, useful for directing the flow outside the front wheel.

Mercedes W14: here is the new front wing seen at Silverstone Photo by: George Piola McLaren MCL60: here is the front wing similar in concept to the Mercedes one Photo by: George Piola

In terms of front wing, Mercedes has always been at the forefront trying to interpret the constraints of the FIA ​​which did not want to dirty the slipstream of the single-seaters with the generation of vortices that would contribute to making the front load loss on the following single-seater greater. making overtaking more difficult.

In Brackley they have always looked for front wing solutions and, in particular, in the connection of the flaps to the side skirt, which would make it possible to find performance where the International Federation wanted to avoid exasperation.

McLaren MCL60: Here is the new front wing from Silverstone with eye-catching yellow colored slots Photo by: George Piola

If Red Bull has chosen to reduce the function of the main profile with a shorter chord, giving greater importance to the second element on which the nose of the nose “rests”, to then have the last two flaps very contained, Mercedes and McLaren are go and increase the surface towards the endplate of the main profile, to create with the other three suitably small and designed flaps a very consistent passage of air from the inside of the side bulkhead towards the outside.

Mercedes W14, detail of the front wing with the flaps connected to the side bulkhead by small profiles Photo by: George Piola

In fact, the three elements do not cling directly to the endplate, but to three small horizontal profiles that push the flaps away, generating very evident slots. In addition, the W14, in the trailing edge of the bulkhead at the height of the supports connecting the flaps, has added two downward curved spoiler lip which close the “tunnel” of air which has been cleverly directed outside the wheel front.

Furthermore, on the black arrow we appreciated the appearance of a curl on the leading edge of the main profile which acts as an invitation to that channel which directs the flow where the aerodynamicists want it, finding greater front load without worsening efficiency.

Red Bull RB19, detail of the more tapered nose Photo by: George Piola Ferrari SF-23: new nose from Austria less resistant Photo by: George Piola Mercedes W14, detail of the front wing and the more pointed nose Photo by: George Piola

It should be noted that all the top teams have also worked hard to reduce the forward resistance of their single-seater: the nose nose has been revised by reducing the frontal section. The technicians worked on the vanity panel which acts as a cover to the structural part, without having to repeat the crash test for homologation which would have required too much time and money, taking into account the limits of the budget cap.

McLaren MCL60: above the latest evolution of Norris and below that of Piastri without new front wing Photo by: George Piola

The McLaren MCL60 has made an astonishing leap in quality if we consider that second place for Lando Norris and fourth for Oscar Piastri came after a start to the season in which we saw the “papaya” single-seaters trudging at the back of the starting grid. It is the sign that by working well it is possible to climb important positions and it is the confirmation that the update packages can upset the values ​​on the field in a match, the one behind Red Bull, which has not outlined certain hierarchies.