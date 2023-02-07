The 2023 season has yet to start, but the teams are already hard at work. If on the one hand it is the period of presentations, with the teams preparing to unveil the cars with which they will take part in the next championship, Pirelli is already focused on developing the 2024 tyres.

After opening the new year with a test at Paul Ricard in early February, the Milanese company is back on track at Jerez with the support of Mercedes and Aston Martin, who have made themselves available to take part in the last private test session before the start of the World Cup. The work program for the two days of testing will be concentrated exclusively on dry compounds, providing Pirelli with further data on the new specifications which may be useful during the design phase of future tyres.

On the first day, Fernando Alonso took to the track for Aston Martin, who thus had the opportunity to test the AMR22 for the second time, already tested in the Abu Dhabi tests last November. For the driver from Oviedo this is the first outing as an official driver of the British manufacturer, because in the tests at Yas Marina Alpine had only granted the authorization on condition that the car ran without a sponsor. An important opportunity for Alonso, who will thus have the opportunity to become more familiar with the procedures of the car and the team in view of the start of the world championship.

Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

For Mercedes, on the other hand, this is the second practice session after the one already concluded at Paul Ricard on February 1 and 2 with the W13. Again, the German team tested the 2024 slick tires with the factory riders before giving way to AlphaTauri, which instead concentrated on the wet tires by fielding Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries.

Tomorrow will be the last day of testing on the winter calendar before the start of the new season. As has been the case for some years now, Pirelli will have additional dates available throughout the world championship, in order to test its products, collect data and be ready for the 2024 championship.