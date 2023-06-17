It was an atypical Friday, which began with an FP1 session spent with the single-seaters in the pits and concluded with a classification full of surprises for the day. The first free practice session was canceled due to a failure in the track’s internal television circuit, an indispensable system for monitoring the safety conditions of the track. The cancellation of the session convinced the race direction to extend FP2 from the usual sixty to ninety minutes, a decision appreciated by the team engineers who were able to complete the work program planned at the start of the day.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This Friday’s ranking, which at first glance seems full of surprises, must be interpreted. The two Mercedes, who finished in front of everyone, put on the soft tires for the qualifying simulation half an hour from the end, when all the other teams had switched to long-runs.

The conditions in which Hamilton and Russell lapped were better, both in terms of the ‘rubberisation’ of the track and in terms of temperatures, which gradually dropped until the expected final downpour.

The news of the day is a Ferrari that has launched positive signals. Sainz (third) and Leclerc (fifth) confirmed their usual good pace in qualifying, but this is not news. On the other hand, the race pace of both Ferrari drivers is, as they completed an encouraging race simulation on medium tyres.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Leclerc’s pace (average time on a run of 14 laps 1’17″550) was a bit faster even compared to Verstappen’s long-run (1’17″563) a surprising figure that was difficult to predict on the eve of the away match Canadian.

The most important aspect for the Scuderia was above all the constant performance maintained throughout the simulation, the real concern of the SF-23 in this first third of the season. The top speed data is also good and curb management is encouraging, a crucial step in order to aspire to a good performance on the Gilles Villeneuve circuit.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar

The expected arrival of rain for tomorrow is not good news for Ferrari, but the overall balance of the car could pay off even in low grip conditions.

Obviously Red Bull is there, and it couldn’t be otherwise. Verstappen made some mistakes in what was the only lap done with the softs in the qualifying simulation, while in the race pace Max was still competitive.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, leaves the pit lane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On the other hand, it is difficult to evaluate the potential of the Mercedes, since the engineers reversed the work program by starting the FP2 session with long runs to move on to the qualifying simulation in the second part of the session.

The potential of the Aston Martin (a car under great attention in the Montreal pit lane after the many technical updates brought to the track) is still being evaluated since Alonso completed a very fast long-run, however, getting on track twenty minutes after his rivals direct.

Overall, the scenario that emerged at the end of Canadian Friday is more exciting than expected, now the word will pass to the wet and intermediate tires that will be used tomorrow for the FP3 session and qualifying. Sunday we should return to slicks for seventy laps of the race which could be less obvious than expected.