There are two more dates to add to the calendar. Today, both Mercedes and Alpine revealed the presentation date of their new single-seaters, with which they will kick off the 2024 season while awaiting testing and the first round of the championship in Bahrain.

One of the cars that will receive great attention at the launch will undoubtedly be the W15, the new car with which Stella intends to move up the rankings and return to victory after an unsuccessful season in 2023. The single-seater will be revealed live on Wednesday 14 February from the British track of Silverstone, confirming Motorsport.com's prediction.

Mercedes is preparing to experience a crucial 2024 season, because it will represent a further step towards a new concept on which James Allison has also worked, having returned to the technical direction of the team after the disappointing 2022 season and a bitter start to 2023 in which it emerged in the lack of competitiveness of the W14 project compared to Red Bull is clear.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Technical detail of the Mercedes F1 W14

To try to reverse the trend, Mercedes had made significant changes to its package starting from the Monaco Grand Prix Weekend last May, but was unable to make the most of the new solutions because some elements had been conceived and designed to work in symbiosis with the old concept without bellies. For this reason, the chassis will be modified and the position of the cockpit will also be revised, which Lewis Hamilton had complained about on several occasions, claiming that it was too advanced.

The big day at Alpine will be next February 7th, confirming the preview given by Motorsport.com last December. It will be an important day for the transalpine team, not only because it will represent the start of the Formula 1 season, but also because it will be an event in which there will also be the official launch of the Alpine Hypercar at the same time. The A424 LMDh will be the car with which the French brand will take part in the next WEC world championship with the new signing Mick Schumacher, who will thus make his debut in the premier class of the Endurance championship.

After the disappointing 2023 in Formula 1, Alpine will be looking for a more convincing season which is opening with numerous innovations on the technical front. Firstly, the chassis will be slimmed down to ensure a greater degree of freedom on the aerodynamic front, an aspect that last year forced the team to postpone some updates to 2024. Furthermore, new Power Unit software will also debut during the season , which should guarantee greater efficiency in energy management. While waiting for the presentation, the new car has already completed the fire-up at the Enstone headquarters, where engineers are working on the assembly and production of the components.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

However, the two drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, have been confirmed, but their contracts expire at the end of the year, which is why the new management of the team will have to make important decisions regarding a possible reconfirmation of the line-up, or evaluate to move on the market.

Ferrari was the first to confirm the launch of the 2024 single-seater for February 13th, which was also followed by announcements from Williams and Sauber for February 5th. Another confirmation was that of Aston Martin, which will unveil Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll's AMR24 on February 13th.