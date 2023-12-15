By Carlo Platella

Mercedes' seasonal development has as its main objective to correct the mistake made when setting up the W14. Interpreting the change in regulation differently compared to the competition, the Brackley team presents itself at the starting line with a car that is too high and therefore lacking in aerodynamic load. The updates brought during the year aim to reduce the heights from the ground, addressing the mechanical and aerodynamic limitations associated with this challenge, above all the risk of porpoising.

Bahrain

The W14 inherits a top speed problem from its progenitor, accumulating a significant delay on the straights. It is therefore not surprising that a new, more efficient rear wing, characterized by a spoon-shaped main profile, makes its debut already in the inaugural race.

Jeddah

In the Saudi Arabian race, the first corrections to the bottom arrive, in particular to the flow diverters of the Venturi channels, changes that are not appreciable from the outside. To gain further speed on the smooth Saudi track, the W14 is also equipped with a different moving profile for the rear wing.

Baku

Small changes for the W14 in Azerbaijan, waiting for the big update package in the pipeline at Brackley. New deflectors are mounted on the rear wheel assemblies. At the front, however, new brake cooling ducts arrive, redesigned in the exit section to clean the flows directed towards the bottom and the bodywork. The fairing of the front suspension arms is also new.

Montecarlo

The largest update package for the W14 makes its debut in the atypical setting of the Principality. The most important innovation is mechanical, raising the advanced upper arm of the front suspension. Mercedes replicates Red Bull's strong anti-pitch kinematics, used to stabilize the “posture” of the car when braking in relation to the ground, to the advantage of the aerodynamic performance of the surface.

The Brackley team definitively abandons the narrow bellies that distinguished Mercedes from the rest of the grid. The sides begin to widen, even without reaching the extremes of Red Bull, but above all they decline downwards to convey the flows adhering to the surfaces in the gearbox area, energizing the outlet environment of the diffuser.

To allow the sides to be remade, the team reviews the layout of the side radiator air intakes, which go from being vertical to a taller and more squared design. The Monaco package is completed by new features to the flow conveyors of the Venturi channels and new aerodynamics for the rear groups. Finally, in the Principality, the W14s run with a new high-load wing.

Barcelona and Montreal

In Spain the team brings the latest details to complete the revolution started in Monaco. In Barcelona, ​​in particular, new external bulkheads for the diffuser are making their debut. The rear-view mirror fairing is also revised, with subsequent refinement in the Montreal stage.

Silverstone

At its home race the W14 sports a new front wing. The main profile loses the central rise, instead sinking downwards to work closer to the ground. The external bulkheads of the endplates also change, structuring the flows and vortices that hit the rear part of the car differently.

Budapest

In Hungary, Mercedes loses the characteristic bulge of the front suspension attachments, previously used to convey the flows downwards towards the Venturi channels and what was the old vertical air intake for the radiators.

At the front, the wing shows another small tweak to the endplate vertical bulkhead diveplane. On the rear wing, however, the team began to detach the mobile profile from the endplate, a practice replicated by almost all the teams within a short time.

Spa

The Belgian Grand Prix coincides with the second major conceptual step of the W14, which can be considered a natural continuation of that of Monaco. A new bottom arrives from Brackley, designed together with revised sides that accentuate the slide towards the lower part of the gearbox. In parallel, the radiator air intakes are squeezed further upwards, flaring the lower part of the bellies.

Meanwhile, Mercedes continues to seek speed in a straight line, a particularly important quality on a track like Spa. For the occasion, a new low-load rear wing arrives, characterized by a straight main profile.

Zandvoort, Monza and Singapore

Upon returning from the summer break, Mercedes brings a further version of the fund to Zandvoort, but without any particular differences compared to the previous one, at least as regards the part visible from the outside. Also in Holland the W14 races with modifications to the beam wing, while in Monza the inevitable low load beam wing-rear wing package arrives. The triptych of races concludes with the Singapore race, where the new cooling ducts for the front brakes make their debut.

Suzuka

In Japan the W14 conforms to an increasingly popular technical solution on the grid. Bulges appear on the endplates of the rear wing, which act as vortex generators and at the same time accelerate the air flows in the lower part, favoring the correct functioning of the diffuser.

Austin

Among the top teams, Mercedes is the one that extends the development of the W14 the most. The latest update coincides with the Texas race, where a particularly elaborate version of the floor makes its debut, revised in the external bulkhead, in the edge and in the entrance section of the Venturi channels. The developments guarantee an increase in downforce, especially at the rear and in medium-high speed corners, reinvigorating Lewis Hamilton's confidence in the car.