For Mercedes, Suzuka was not a particularly exciting weekend, given the difficulties encountered since the beginning of the weekend in adjusting the car’s set-up. The Anglo-German team in fact suffered from the lack of grip offered by the track, showing excessive sliding at the rear which paid off especially in the first half-time, also finishing behind the Ferrari.

In the first part of the race, the two Stella drivers clashed several times, even finishing wide at Spoon before Lewis Hamilton’s pit stop. In the final stages of the race, George Russell, who had stopped for just one stop, found himself in fifth position ahead of his teammate, while Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was coming back from behind with the intention of overtaking both of them.

While Hamilton was running on fresher tyres, Russell was not immediately asked to move for his teammate, leading to frustration from the seven-time world champion, who did not hesitate to express his doubts both via radio and during interviews after the race. Eventually Mercedes gave in and asked Russell to move over, although the overtaking didn’t happen immediately. But when Hamilton tried to move away to create a safety margin, he was asked to stand back and keep Russell in DRS range, with the hope that this could help him better defend against Sainz.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, and Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Hamilton felt that the DRS idea was wrong and reiterated that it would be much better for him to move forward and build as much of a margin as possible in free air, as realistically Sainz would have had the chance to pass Russell given the difference in terms of condition of the tyres. An idea that the British driver himself questioned, underlining how he struggled to find meaning in certain decisions.

Speaking about the decision-making process for managing the two drivers at that stage of the Grand Prix, Andrew Shovlin made it clear that the focus was on ensuring Hamilton was not passed by Sainz. “It’s quite difficult to organize the cars in real time. When we decided to swap them, it was mostly due to the speed with which Carlos was coming up behind them and the fact that Lewis, who had old tyres, could also have been at risk”.

“Maybe it could have worked better, but the fact is that we were trying to avoid Lewis losing that position too, as he was the one most likely to finish ahead of Carlos.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has chosen to diversify its strategies, focusing on two profoundly different racing tactics. While Hamilton opted for two stops, like most of his rivals, Russell tried to do just one stop, also trying to benefit from a Safety Car. Clearly the initial duel between the two did not influence the choices of the Star, who simply tried to identify different strategies to cover more match scenarios: “No, not really. As far as the team’s work is concerned, we are trying to score points against Ferrari, certainly in a race like this. Once we understood that we are not able to challenge McLaren for the podium, we looked at what was happening with Ferrari.”

“We were trying to use the two cars effectively to give ourselves these opportunities and be able to beat a Ferrari to limit the damage, given that they both started ahead of us in the race.”