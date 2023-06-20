The German manufacturer said he was encouraged by the step forward made by the important update presented for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix.

A revised underbody, new bellies and a different front suspension allowed Lewis Hamilton to finish on the podium in the last two races and to battle hard with Fernando Alonso in Canada last weekend, eventually finishing in third place.

However, while encouraged by the improvements, Mercedes know they need to do more if they are to take on Red Bull, which is why they are ready to launch a development package before the summer break.

Team principal Toto Wolff said next month’s British GP would be one of two races where the team aims to supply new components.

“We will bring a bigger one to Silverstone,” he said. “Then we should have another one before closing.”

“It’s just that knowledge has accelerated a lot since we changed some conceptual architectures. There should be some discrete steps forward in the next four races”.

Having given Mercedes the development path it wanted from its Monaco update, Wolff said the speed at which the team is finding gains has increased dramatically.

“I think we’re understanding the simulations better and that correlates with what we see on the track,” he explained.

“This has been a problem for the last year and a half. We are seeing a good increase in performance in tunnels. We are better understanding what the car needs to go fast and what the setup needs to be like.”

“In general, the steps forward are getting bigger and bigger. I think we’re making good progress.”

Jerome d’Ambrosio, Driver Development Director, Mercedes-AMG, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes “encouraged” by the detachment from Red Bull

However, although Mercedes have made solid progress with their updated car, Wolff is well aware that there is still a long way to go before he can adequately challenge Red Bull.

Max Verstappen’s margin of victory in Canada last weekend was smaller than at other races this year, raising hopes that the battle at the front could flare up.

But Wolff is still cautious about his team’s potential for now, even though he felt Montreal was not a good fit for his car.

“We didn’t expect to get results here in Canada because at the moment the car handles better in high-speed corners,” he said.

“It’s encouraging not to be that far away. But we mustn’t forget that Max is in front. I don’t think he’s completely okay, but it’s still easier for him to stay in front. I think there’s some margin, so there’s quite a bit of distance to recover”.

Asked if he thought last weekend was the first time Red Bull seemed to be under pressure at a normal track this year, Wolff replied: “No, no. I think the margin is still too large to think that Max is under pressure. I don’t know how much the lead was in this race, was it two tenths or so? But it was still a long way off.”