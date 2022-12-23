Mercedes has turned on the W14 power unit for the first time with which it will seek redemption in the 2023 Formula 1 season.
Just before the Christmas break, in Brackley the technicians of the Stuttgart Star carried out the so-called ‘fire-up’ of the engine that will mount the single-seaters of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
It is always a very important moment and … Continue reading
