The Australian Grand Prix Corporation confirmed today that next year’s event will run from March 30 to April 2, with Formula 1 on track from March 31.

For the second consecutive year, the race will be the third round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

While it has traditionally been the opening round since Melbourne began, the event is now set to float in the first three rounds of each season, as part of a recently signed contract extension.

Under the new agreement, only five seasonal openings are guaranteed at Albert Park between now and 2035.

The Australian Grand Prix will open the 2024 and 2025 seasons, while the other three opening races will be distributed over the next decade.

The 2023 race, on the other hand, promises to be important, given the likelihood of having a Melbourne-born driver on the starting grid for the first time.

It is in fact expected that Oscar Piastri will race with McLaren next season, which would make him the third Australian to compete on the Melbourne track, after Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo, but the first native of the city itself.

However, it is still not entirely clear whether there will even be two Australians on the grid, given that Piastri should “steal” Ricciardo’s place in McLaren.

The pilot born in Perth could return to the Alpine in a sort of direct exchange, given that the attempt made by Piastri is precisely to separate from the French manufacturer.

It should also be noted that the Australian Grand Prix will have a whole new program in 2023, with Formula 2 and Formula 3 going to compete on the Australian solo for the first time in their history.

Supercars will also play a race at Albert Park, which will likely be the third round of the championship after the Newcastle 500 and the Tasmania SuperSprint. Additionally, there may be room for the local Carrera Cup as well, but only if a fourth slot is available.