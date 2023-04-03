F1, GP Melbourne: the report cards of the best

1. George Russell. The best driver of the weekend, for me. In qualifying he goes 3-0 in the same car against one with 103 pole positions in his career and is the only one who makes the fight for pole with Dominus credible. At the first corner he sticks it like the Aia skewer, while Hamilton has to work less than foil to do the same: it’s the perfect start for Mercedes, who could ever believe that? No one, and in fact since the bad luck is selective but also customary, the good George is hit by the deadly red flag-engine combo: “‘O cane mozzeca sempe ‘o stracciato”, they say at Passo di Lavazè. That’s how he rides, but it seems clear to me that this driver is the stuff of a title.

2. Albon and Hulkenberg. Barely a pin enters Q3 and they manage to find the hole to slip in, with resources far inferior to the competition. Means that force them to always be on the ridge between glory and failure. Albon can’t do it, but when he went to the wall he was sixth, and sorry if it’s not enough. Hulk, what a boss: weekend of grace, he even gets dangerously close to the podium and therefore the FIA ​​sends everything upside down. It’s okay to make history, but WrestleMania was in California.

3. Prosecutor Nando. While 15 devils are killing him, the public prosecutor Fernando Alonso is there to deliver the heartfelt speech on how the defendants should be punished, recalling precedents removed by most and asking in point of law for the restoration of the pre-established order in the city of Melbourne.

F1, GP Melbourne: the report cards of the worst

3. Valtteri Bottas. Nothing, he’s already broken. Last year he waited for the first five races out of modesty, now Bahrain was enough for him, then vacation. Out of the points when half of the grid withdrew, slaps profusely from Zhou as well, had I said Senna.

2. Charles Leclerc. Five years in Ferrari, the awareness that he hasn’t yet quailed anything and the nagging question of if and when he will quail. Yesterday Charles (but also Carlos in the desperate entrance on Alonso) fell into that trap from “Now or never”, a reasoning that can come to the head of those who have an inferior car and trust in its means. In fact, similar mistakes happened in 2020. Instead, Ferrari showed progress yesterday: there was time and margin to be able to overtake Stroll. Leclerc didn’t understand this, risking uselessly two centimeters from the gravel.

1. FIA, and when ever. Between Bahrain and Jeddah, Ferrari scored a good one-two as the worst failure. The FIA ​​– defending champion – is alarmed and in Melbourne gives its best to defend the title, exhibiting the complete repertoire. Albon goes to the block, few pieces on the track, red flag. Race ruined for two drivers with the teams doing everything according to the rules, stopping under the Safety Car. Now I don’t go so far as to say that the redhead shouldn’t be displayed because Sainz and Russell had already stopped (a referee shouldn’t alter his decisions because they can disadvantage someone), but in Albon’s case it would have been a bit more understandable: a bit as in football, when you pardon a player who has already been booked by not sanctioning him for a yellow card foul. But beyond everything, the Safety Car was enough for me. On the management of the restart, a pitiful veil: Sainz’s match was ruined twice, who for heaven’s sake made a mistake but was jailed for stealing an apple. People who look without seeing, who read the rules without considering the context. The opposite is also not good (otherwise Wittich would play the Masi of the situation and end up justifying Abu Dhabi), but in short, I would find a middle ground between books and a specific situation. And I would also do something for Melbourne, which for the second consecutive year has people on the track with cars passing by. Ah yes, but the problem is the mechanics on the wall and the pilots’ underwear.

What are yours? And above all, why?