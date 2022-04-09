Some drivers, including Fernando Alonso, asked the FIA ​​to remove a DRS zone at turn 9 and the effect was that in the third free practice session of the Australian GP the times increased compared to yesterday and no one broke through. the wall of 1’18, but four single-seaters were seen gathered in a tenth and a little more.

Surprisingly, the fastest was Lando Norris, able with McLaren to reach 1’19 “117 with a more open engine: the Englishman hit the position before the red flag which was necessary a few minutes from the end for the Lance Stroll went off the track. The Canadian went long at turn 11 and hit the barriers ruining the left front suspension. The session was blocked and no longer resumed, so some riders were unable to finish a clean lap qualification simulation.

It was not a lucky day for Aston Martin: yesterday Sebastian Vettel missed the second free practice session due to the failure of the Mercedes engine, while today on his lap 5 he lost the Aston Martin at turn 11 crashing on the left side at an estimated speed of around 250 km / h. The “verdona” collided with the left front suspension causing the interruption of the session with the red flag after about twenty minutes. The German driver came out unscathed from the impact and the team waited until the end of the session to have the AMR22 returned to begin repairs in view of qualifying.

Behind Lando Norris is Charles Leclerc with Ferrari: the Monegasque came within 132 thousandths of McLaren after aborting a couple of sharp laps, ahead of Sergio Perez with the best Red Bull by just 16 thousandths. Fernando Alonso with the Alpine back to blue confirms the leap in quality with the new fund that allowed less porpoising and a saving of almost 4 kg: on the A522 a dry lap was simulated with the engine with the most thrust map, while Esteban Ocon he is 13th at almost a second because his attempt could not complete it.

Carlos Sainz is fifth with the F1-75 three tenths from the top, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo with the second MCL36. But what happened this shift? Where is Max Verstappen? The world champion is only seventh to six tenths with a RB18 in serious difficulty: three times the Dutchman aborted the qualification in the first sector and Max was very angry for not having found the square before the qualification.

It is curious to see, therefore, that Mercedes has moved within a tenth of Red Bull, but Lewis Hamilton is eighth with a gap of almost eight tenths from the top. The Brackley technicians aerodynamically unloaded the W13 exposing the driver to a very thorough porpoising: the team decided to focus on the lowest and most performing car at the cost of putting the drivers in difficulty. Both Lewis and George Russell made longs in the gravel with a very critical F1: the young Brit finally finished in 13th place.

The top 10 is completed by Valtteri Bottas with Alfa Romeo and Yuki Tsunoda with AlphaTauri: the Japanese has put his nose back in front of his teammate Pierre Gasly who is 12th with the AT03.

Mick Schumacher, having solved a few problems that plagued him yesterday, put Haas in 14th place, while Kevin Magnussen, not yet physically in place after yesterday’s intestinal problems, is only 17th: something more was expected from the team USA after the potential seen in previous races.

Guanyu Zhou defends himself as best he can with Alfa Romeo: the Chinese is 17th with the two Williams interspersed at Magnussen: Alexander Albon is 16th, with Nicholas Latifi 18th. Grove’s team does not see the light …