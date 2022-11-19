The last race weekend of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship seemed unable to smile at Ferrari. The difficulties shown in the first two free practice sessions had led the men of the Prancing Horse to have to work hard to try and find a solution in view of qualifying and the race. This, at least for the official tests, has arrived.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. occupied the entire second row of the grid at Yas Marina, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, setting interesting times that allowed them to be close enough to the Red Bulls, but also ahead of both Mercedes with which the Maranello team is battling for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

The lack of pace seen yesterday will certainly remain a question mark also in view of tomorrow’s race. Leclerc and Sainz took advantage of a large part of Free Practice 3 to try to find a balance compromise that would allow them to make the tires last longer, but always having them in the correct operating window.

Laurent Mekies, sporting director of Ferrari, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 to take stock of the weekend of the Prancing Horse, the last weekend of school which, however, could still give some satisfaction before the winter break.

“We had decided to approach this weekend with the clear intention of extracting the maximum potential from the cars, without letting ourselves be influenced or thinking about the fight with Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ category”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Gareth Hartford / Motorsport Images

“As you saw yesterday, we weren’t in great shape. We tried to make progress and made improvements. Today the result we see is that we are quite close to Red Bull and ahead of Mercedes. Then we saw that they have pace, but we’re here to play it. A good start to the weekend for us.”

“Already yesterday we hoped that the track would come in our direction. All the cars go faster when the track is colder, but we hoped that things would improve a lot for us. Charles and Carlos went very fast, they put their own into every run and today this allows us to be between Red Bull and Mercedes”.

Finally, Mekies spoke of the winter break, a period in which the teams will work hard to complete their respective single-seaters and be ready for the start of next season. Could Ferrari’s decision to suspend the development of its 2022 single-seater before its rivals be successful?

“This year we stopped the development of our car earlier than Red Bull and Mercedes did. We therefore hope that being so close to the end of the season can be an advantage for us.”

“However, we have hard months of work ahead of us. Everyone will be surprised as to who will have done the best work for next year, but also on the work that will be done on the funds that next year will be a little different from those we’ve seen this year,” concluded Mekies.