From a potential all-Ferrari front row to George Russell’s first career pole position. This could be the perfect summary of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

By now it seemed all set for the pole position of Carlos Sainz Jr., who was good at preceding his teammate Charles Leclerc by just over a tenth. But Russell’s perfect lap ruined Ferrari’s plans although they are still made sweeter by the failure that forced Max Verstappen to settle for tenth position on the grid.

At the end of Qualifying, Ferrari’s sporting director Laurent Mekies spoke to Sky Sport, commenting on the great performance of Mercedes number 63, without forgetting the good things shown by his drivers on Friday when the track was warmer.

“Congratulations to Russell and Mercedes, a particular pole for George. They surprised everyone, but we have already been saying for several races that it is becoming a three-way fight. Then it is clear that the conditions were different from yesterday, but congratulations to Russell and Mercedes anyway.” .

“We are certainly in the phase where the weekend is still ‘young’. We are still making several adjustments and we are not happy with where we are yet. In the race, however, it will certainly be different. The rain has restarted the weekend from the point of view of the track. We will have to be good at understanding what threat Russell will represent in the race and in any case to adapt the cars well to the conditions we will find “.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

According to Ferrari’s sporting director, Russell will not just shine in qualifying. Ferrari will also have to take into account his presence not only at the start, but also in the rest of the race. Mercedes often showed a better pace in the race than on the flying lap.

“Russell will be able to go very fast in the race, there will be cold conditions and he will almost certainly be in the top positions. Red Bull will recover and come back strong. We saw yesterday that problems can affect everyone. It happened to us, and in qualifying it happened here. to them. But they are certainly strong and will return to the top positions of the standings. We are all at the limit. “

As a final argument, Mekies stressed that porpoising should not be taken as a pretext linked to safety to change the concepts of today’s cars. According to him, devices like the halo are of real importance in terms of safety. Porpoising, on the other hand, is something that teams can solve by continuing to work from an aerodynamic point of view.

“I think we shouldn’t play too much on the safety card linked to porpoising. In our sport, safety is fundamental. Think of the halo, we have seen it in some accidents this year too. You can’t joke with safety. porpoising, there is governance, we will sit around a table and maybe take another step “.