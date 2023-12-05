After a disappointing start to the season, Red Bull has chosen to completely revolutionize the AlphaTauri world which, starting in the next few weeks, will take on a new identity with a change of name.

However, there are several changes that the Faenza team is undergoing, starting from the key figures: a few months ago Peter Bayer was announced as the new CEO, while from next January 1st Laurent Mekies will replace Franz Tost in the role of Team Principal .

The former Ferrari Sporting Director will remain an employee of Maranello until the end of this month but, as per practice, a period of gardening leave has been agreed upon before the start of his new adventure. Although Mekies himself found these months stuck in the pits frustrating, on the other hand he admitted that the break period allowed him to organize the new challenge with more serenity, without having to immediately delve into the problems of a new role for him.

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images Laurent Mekies, Racing Director, Scuderia Ferrari

Previously Mekies had already worked in Faenza as an engineer at the time of Minardi and Toro Rosso, then moving to the FIA ​​and, finally, to Ferrari, where over the years he held the role of Sports Director. “At the beginning, when I realized I had to wait all these months, it was a bit frustrating. Because you want to jump straight in and think about how to contribute and give support,” said the Frenchman at the Autosport Awards.

“But the truth is, if you jump from one job to another right away, you’re probably going to get caught up in the intensity of the calendar, the daily decisions you have to make. So it was very fortunate to be able to step back, look at the big picture, having the ability to think about how to do a lot of things. It could be about finding great people.”

“This is exactly our sport now. It’s the people, it’s the relationship between people. And that’s exactly what I can’t wait to start again from. I’m very, very lucky to come from an incredible family of racers and to going to another incredible family of racers. I’m very, very grateful.”

The now former Team principal Franz Tost declared in Abu Dhabi that he is sure that the team he managed for 18 years will be in good hands: “First of all, Peter has been with us since June and I think we are working closely together. Now he understands the team much better and has a lot of experience. He knows F1,” explained the Austrian.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Sports Director

“And Laurent Mekies, who worked with us anyway, knows the team from the past and I believe that these two people are absolutely the right people to take over the team. And I expect them to take the team to another level, because they both have a lot of experience. They both know F1 and I am convinced they will do an excellent job.”

Meanwhile, AlphaTauri’s new name will be revealed this week, when the FIA ​​publishes the official list of F1 drivers and teams for the 2024 season. “It will be up to AlphaTauri to announce the name change it will choose. I’m sure at the moment right they will announce their rebrand for next year, when the chapter of Franz closes. Peter and Laurent Mekies they have ambitious plans for the team, which will develop in the future,” said Christian Horner, Team Principal of parent company Red Bull.