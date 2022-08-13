After an excellent start in both world classifications, thanks to an F1-75 that seemed to be the car that had best adapted to the new regulations, Ferrari saw the hopes of the world title fade away, being overtaken and detached by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Arriving at the summer break, Charles Leclerc is 80 points behind Verstappen, having paid dearly for the breakups in Spain and Azerbaijan, as well as the spin in France, which all occurred when he was in command. In the Constructors’ classification, however, the Cavallino is 97 points behind Red Bull.

This year Ferrari men were regularly asked if they wanted to prioritize Leclerc, using Carlos Sainz to further the Monegasque’s strategies. However, the team has always stressed that it was too early to make such considerations.

Speaking with Motorsport.com about Ferrari’s approach to team orders, sporting director Laurent Mekies explained that he felt it was more discussed outside than in Maranello.

“You’re right that he talks about it more outside than inside Ferrari,” said Mekies.

“But more seriously, we have always been very clear. Our goal is to get the best result for the team. Ferrari comes first.”

Then, of course, there will be a time when we will have to focus more on one rider than the other if the championship position requires it. “

“So, it doesn’t mean waiting for a certain mathematical difference, but it means getting to the point of the season where you think it’s the right thing to do.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Ferrari

Sainz managed to secure his first F1 victory at the British Grand Prix, overtaking Leclerc after a restart from the safety car, when Ferrari split their strategies and opted to pit Sainz to fit fresh tires, leaving the Monegasque on the track.

In Hungary, the Scuderia was criticized for its strategic choices, after having wasted Leclerc’s advantage in the middle of the race by fitting him with hard tires, making him slide from first to sixth place.

Already in the previous race, in France, Ferrari had been called upon to defend its strategy, when it pitted Sainz in the final stages to serve a penalty and mount fresh tires. All this, however, while the radio messages had suggested a certain confusion at the wall.

Mekies explained that the delay in the transmission of Sainz’s radio messages to Paul Ricard was a good example of how some situations can be viewed differently from the outside, adding that the perceived sense of confusion was related to the fact that “communications they were transmitted 30 or 40 seconds later than when they happened. “

“If you were to go back there, you would call Carlos back exactly as we did and pit stop exactly as we did, so this shows how difficult it is nowadays, in such a complex sport, to understand the reasons behind a strategy or a other, “Mekies said.

“That said, we have lost a lot of points this year. We have reliability problems, we have some things we need to improve. And yes, we are working very hard on it.”

“The pressure doesn’t increase, because the pressure is always maximum because it’s a competitive world, and that’s how we like it. But it’s positive pressure, which pushes us to improve race after race.”